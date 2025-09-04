Kickers Steal 3 Points, Season Series on the Road against Westchester

The Richmond Kickers earned a decisive 2-0 win over Westchester SC Wednesday night on the road. Emiliano Terzaghi buried the first on the night off a cross from Simon Fitch and Landon Johnson found his second professional goal in the final minutes of the first half. James Sneddon made four saves and conducted his backline to their second Clean Sheet in a row.

The Kickers turned up the heat early, Simon Fitch crossed in to Emi Terzaghi. El Rey snagged the ball off the volley and took a half bicycle kick to bury the attempt in the seventh minute.

The Kickers would continue to push, after putting one away. Beckett Howell sent a ball into the box in the 19th minute and Westchester ultimately got a head to it but Terzaghi scooped it up and returned the ball to the feet of Howell. The 20-year-old ripped a shot along the turf to tuck it inside the near post but Enrique Facusse got hand to it at the very last second.

Westchester looked to find one of their own in the 26th and crossed the ball in from the right side. 19-year-old James Sneddon stepped quickly off his line though and stole the ball out of the air before it could become a threat.

Landon Johnson received the ball and tore up the right flank in the 31st. Shaking his defender, Johnson got a strike off but it was deflected for a corner. The in-swinging ball from Howell found feet but was ultimately cleared away.

Johnson wouldn't let up though and in the first minute of first half stoppage time it paid off. Winning another ball off a bad touch from a defender, the 18-year-old takes off again. A Westchester defender reached him just as Facusse came out causing a mistouch from the keeper. Johnson scooped up the ball and buried it into the wide open net for the second professional goal of his career.

Nils Seufert took off in the midfield and created a new opportunity for the Kickers in the 60th minute. The German motor made his presence known all night, disrupting play and sending the ball the other way. This time, he found Terzaghi on the wing who crossed the ball in to Darwin Espinal up top but the attempt flew just barely too high and was redirected by Westchester.

Consistently building throughout the night the Kickers drove into the Westchester half repeatedly, often due to quick passes between Espinal, Terzaghi and Johnson or later their substitutes Adrian Billhardt, Hayden Anderson and Chandler O'Dwyer. Westchester mounted a few counter attacks but on the other end, Marcelo

In the 68th minute, Westchester broke through on the run and Juan Obregon Jr. found Beckford running through from the wing but Sneddon, again, came well off his line and scooped up the ball to shut them down. Sneddon would make another save in the 72nd, shielded from oncoming attackers by his backline anchor, Marcelo Lage.

Fitch and Billhardt found their usual rhythm to combine up the right flank. Billhardt hit Hayden Anderson running end line who crossed it back to Chandler O'Dwyer. O'Dwyer ripped a great shot but a defender stepped in the way. Anderson tried to get one more shot off but Westchester descended and ultimately cleared it.

Westchester was awarded a free kick with ten minutes left in the match. Obregon Jr. stood over the ball and went for goal but Sneddon stood tall and made the save.

Sneddon would make another save in the 88th, stopping a long shot and quickly scooping it up before Obregon Jr. could recover the rebound. And with the final whistle, the night marked the second clean sheet in a row for the 19-year-old goalkeeper and the Richmond Kickers.







