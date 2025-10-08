Kickers Head to Texoma

Published on October 8, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Competition: USL League One

Date: Oct 11, 2025

Kickoff: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Sherman Bearcat Stadium

Broadcast TV: CBS 6.3. ESPN+

Headed down to Texas: The Richmond Kickers (7-15-5, 26 pts) head on the road to take on Texoma FC. Slated to kick off at 8 p.m., the match is the second leg in the season series between the two teams. This will be the Kickers first trip to Texas to take on the newcomers. This will be the second matchup of the season between the two teams.

Recent play: The Richmond Kickers hosted over 5500 fans in their last match where they defeated top-of-the-table One Knoxville 2-1 at home. The Kickers beat the Tennessee side once before at home, 1-0, to claim a 2-1 season series.

Adrian Billhardt, making only his fourth start of the season, scored first on the night. Simon Fitch drove to the end line to cross the ball to Emi Terzaghi. Cleared straight up, the ball fell in front of Billhardt who snatched it out of the air and zipped it past the goal keeper. Fitch would create again for the game winner when he switched fields to find a wide open Maxi Schenfeld at the top of the box. Schenfeld sent a ball streaking into the back of the net for the Kickers' second on the night.

Next Home Match: The Kickers play at home only once more this season! Catch the Roos at City Stadium Oct. 25th for Fan Appreciation Night when they host Forward Madison. The match will be the final leg of the Henny Derby for the season! Join us for the 3, 4, 5 Happy Hour and great raffles and giveaways all night long! Get tickets now at richmondkickers.com/tickets!







