Know Before You Go: Union Omaha vs. Spokane Velocity FC

Published on September 17, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha News Release







Union Omaha has won four straight matches, but now they're facing their stiffest test in a while; Spokane Velocity, last year's runners-up. While the Owls have put up 13 goals during this win streak, they'll have to lock in to get past a Velocity FC defense that's conceded only 18 goals all season, a league-best rate. There's plenty of hope, though, naturally. Charlie Ostrem still leads the Golden Playmaker race with seven assists, while Mark Bronnik has five goals in his last six matches to put him into a tie for the club lead with Ryan Becher at six on the year. Los Búhos will need all the firepower they can get to keep another streak alive: the home team has won every fixture between these sides, with three apiece at each home ground.

ABOUT SPOKANE VELOCITY FC

It's supposed to be hard to be an expansion team, but nobody told Leigh Veidman's side. After a run to the finals last year as the 7th seed, Spokane Velocity have kept the momentum rolling right into 2025, sitting second in the table with a game in hand on leaders Chattanooga. This is a team that's let in only 22.89 xGA (expected goals allowed), a league-best rate that's matched by league-best discipline (10.8 fouls per match and 34 yellow cards total). This is a team balanced front to back, with Anuar Peláez's eight goals leading the attack and former MLS (and Omaha) playmaker Luis Gil still pulling the strings in the midfield. No doubt about it, Spokane are a force to be reckoned with in USL League One. It won't be easy, but the Owls will be hoping this visit to Werner Park will still mirror the last one: a 3-0 win in the USL League One Final for Union Omaha.

PUPS AT THE PITCH

This is our final Pups at the Pitch nights this season, having taken place on Wednesdays all throughout the year! Please use this link to register your dogs pre-match, or scan the QR code at Gate 1. You can check in at the table outside Gate 1 so both you and your furry friend(s) can get in. We'll be holding another corgi race at halftime too, courtesy of Omaha Corgi Crew.

Also, you can get a free berm ticket by bringing in pet supplies from this list! Help us support our friends at the Omaha Corgi Crew as well as local rescues all around the area!

Dogs must stay either in the berms or on the concourse throughout the match.

MERCH DISCOUNT GIVEAWAY

The first 200 fans to enter the stadium at Gate 1 will receive a 20% discount card to the Storm Front Team Store! Be here right when gates open at 6pm for your chance to get a cut rate on some Owls swag at our team store!

TEXT TICKETING

We are trialing a text ticketing system in lieu of printing out match tickets. For fans who wish to purchase walk-up tickets at the box office on matchday, as well as those who are having trouble accessing their tickets through their Account Manager or Union Omaha Mobile App, we can simply send a text message to your phone containing your ticket.

TEAM STORE

The Storm Front Team Store will open at 5:00 p.m. on match day. Stop by to get all your Owls swag, including this match's big deal: $20 mystery scarves!

NETTING

Due to Major League Baseball regulations, Werner Park has been outfitted with netting that runs from foul pole to foul pole. Unfortunately, these nets cannot be taken down for our matches.

UPDATED BAG POLICY

Werner Park will enforce a Clear Bag Policy to expedite your stadium entry experience and reduce security screening interactions.

One clear bag - either a one-gallon Ziploc style bag or the 12 ¬Â³ by 6 ¬Â³ by 12 ¬Â³ clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bag - plus a small clutch approximately 4.5 ¬Â³ x 6.5 ¬Â³ in size.

Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items and/or diaper bags after proper inspection and screening.

Guests can carry in blankets and jackets as long as they are readily available for screening at entry.

Guest are also allowed to bring in an empty or sealed water bottle.

DIGITAL TICKETING

Union Omaha ticketing is now 100% a digital experience. You can access and manage your tickets through your Account Manager on your smartphone or via the Union Omaha Mobile App. Screenshots of tickets will not be accepted. As mentioned above, we are also now trialing a text ticketing system.

The Ticket Box Office will open at 4:00 p.m. and is the only place where fans can get printed tickets.

PARKING

Parking lots will open at 3:00 p.m. and spots will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. General handicap parking is available in all charged lots.

Vehicles cannot leave and re-enter Werner Park lots without repayment and will lose original parking space. Fire and driving lanes must be kept clear at all times.

Parking Prices

Parking Passes - $5

Parking Pass Access

To access your pre-paid parking pass on your account you will need to select "View all Ticket Inventory" to view them. This area is located on the home page on the "My Tickets" section of your account.

Please have your parking pass ready when you pull up to the lot entrance.

TAILGATING

Tailgating is permitted in all lots. However, tailgating festivities cannot extend into additional parking spaces. Alcoholic beverages are permitted at Werner Park lots. Please use plastic cups for beverages, glass is not allowed.

Grilling is limited to grass area in all lots. All cooking equipment must be situated away from crowds, buildings, and combustible material. A minimum clearance distance of three feet from cooking equipment is required. No grills are to be left unattended at any time. Any equipment (chairs, tents, grills, etc.) left overnight will be removed. Trash and recycling bins will be available throughout Werner Park lots. Please dispose of all trash and recyclables properly.

FIELD LEVEL

Field-level ticket members, remember that food and beverage is included in your package.

CASHLESS

Werner Park is completely cashless. Only credit and debit cards are accepted. Cash can be redeemed for a gift card at the Advance Ticket Window.

LIL OWLS CLUB

Do you have a Owls fan aged 10 or under? When you sign them up for our FREE Lil Owls Club, they'll receive a FREE ticket, FREE access to the Centris Family Fun Zone on Saturdays and can watch warm-ups from the side line during pre-match. For more information on how your little one can join the Lil Owls Club, brought to you by Raising Canes & BlueCross BlueShield of Nebraska, go to the advanced ticket window or visit here.

FIELD POLICY

As a reminder, field access before, during, or after the match is limited to those with official club-issued credentials.

PYROTECHNICS PROHIBITED

Flares and other outside pyrotechnics are not allowed at Werner Park for the safety of players and fans. Thank you for your cooperation.

AUTISM ACTION PARTNERSHIP

The Autism Action Partnership Quiet Zone is located in center field by the batter's eye. Sensory kits are also available at every Union Omaha home game and may be checked out at Fan Services. Kits must be returned to Fan Services by the end of each game.

UPDATED BALL POLICY

Due to safety concerns and league protocols, we no longer allow anyone to play with balls or run around on the grass area between the dugout and field level seats before, during, or after the match.

We encourage those that want to kick around any balls to do so in the grass areas of the parking lot pre-match while tailgating, on the mini turf field next to the Bud Light Downdraught Bar inside the stadium, or taking some shots on the inflatable goal in the Centris Family Fun Zone!

MATCH DETAILS

Date: Wednesday, September 16, 2025

Location: Werner Park; 12356 Ballpark Way, Papillion, NE 68046

Opponent: Spokane Velocity FC

Kick Off Time: 7:00 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN+

Hashtags: #VivaBúhos #OneMeansAll #OMAvSPK







United Soccer League One Stories from September 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.