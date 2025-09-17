History in the Net: Garcia Sets USL League One Penalty Save Records

Published on September 17, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Texoma FC News Release







SHERMAN, TX - History was made during last Saturday's match against Spokane Velocity. Los Pájaros goalkeeper, Javier Garcia, became the first goalkeeper in USL League One history to record five penalty saves in a single season, while also making history as the first to stop two penalty kicks in the same match.

"I'm very honored to have my name in the history books this season," said Garcia. "I always strive to give my best performance every game. I am very grateful to the team and staff for trusting me, as we work hard every day to accomplish our goals. All my gratitude goes to God for allowing me to achieve all these accomplishments."

Garcia also equaled South Georgia Tormenta's Austin Pack's record of five penalty saves, the most in USL League One history. The 27-year-old achieved this feat in only 17 games compared to Pack's 75 matches.

Since his debut in May, Garcia has been a stalwart in goal for Los Pájaros, becoming a fan favorite among Texoma FC supporters and across the league. He's helped Texoma keep four clean sheets this season in league play, including the club's first-ever shutout against USL Championship side El Paso Locomotive in the USL Jägermeister Cup. Garcia says that a big contributing factor motivating his performances are the Texoma FC fans and his family.

"My family plays a great part in motivating me and my performances. Nothing makes me happier than seeing them smile and me being able to make them proud. To all the fans, I am always so grateful for their continued support of the team, the staff, and myself."

As Los Pájaros continue to write their first chapters in USL League One, Garcia's journey stands as proof of the heart, resilience, and pride that define this team. As Texoma pushes forward, his historic achievements serve as both inspiration and a reminder of the bright future ahead for the club.







