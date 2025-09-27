Jacks Fall to One Knoxville 1-0 on 10 Men

Published on September 26, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

KNOXVILLE, TN - A red card and goal in the second half sunk the Charlotte Independence Friday night, as the Jacks fell to One Knoxville SC 1-0.

With points at a premium, #11 Bachir Ndiaye's second yellow card put Charlotte in desperate need for a stand. That stand was broken by a #26 Jaheim Brown screamer in the 66th minute that proved to be the game-winner. With the win, the season series between the two sides ends 1-1-1.

One Knox had the first big chance in the 11th minute. #10 Kempes Tekiela got in behind off a flick-on. The German looped over #31 Amal Knight, but hit the goal post.

Two minutes later and the hosts came roaring again. #22 Stuart Ritchie lifted a ball into the middle of the box, and onto the head of #6 Abel Caputo. His free header didn't hit the frame, just going over the crossbar.

Knight made his first save in the 32nd minute. A mad scramble in the box eventually found #11 Giovanni Calixtro, alone in space on the six. Calixtro swivled and shot, but Knight got down and pushed it away.

Another one hit the woodwork in the 38th minute for One Knox. Again, it was Calixtro that found the ball alone in close. Knight did well to shut down the angle, charging at the winger as he received it. The goalkeeper got just enough on it to push it off the post.

One Knox dominated the first half, holding a startling 71% of possession and outshooting the Jacks 8-0. However, the halftime score read scoreless.

The Jacks got their first shot of the game off in the 48th minute. A bouncing ball fell to #17 Clay Dimick at the top of the box. The outside back put his laces through it, but right into the hands of #1 Sean Lewis.

In the 50th minute, the task got more difficult for the Jacks. Ndiaye picked up his second yellow card of the game, getting his elbow high on a Knoxville player. It's the third time this season the Jacks have had a player sent off.

One Knox continued to press and finally got their goal in the 66th minute. Brown let fly a rocket from outside the box. Knight got a piece, but not enough as the strike went off the post and in.

Down a man, the Jacks made an urgent push in the 78th minute. #2 Fabrice Ngah found space on the edge of the box and unleashed ahispatented left-footed howitzer that missed by just inches.

The other way came One Knox and #21 Stavros Zarokostas had a glorious chance to make it 2-0. With men pressed forward, One Knox attacked in numbers. Zarokostas beat his man and staring down Knight, couldn't finish into the far side panel.

Despite some dangerous crosses late, the Independence couldn't test Lewis again and the match settled at 1-0. For the Independence, they will wait and see how the other results finish this weekend as the postseason nears closer and closer.

QUOTES:

Head Coach Mike Jeffries on the performance:

"We got played off the park in the first half. We felt fortunate to be 0-0 going into halftime. I thought in the second half, we came out pretty sharply and the game turned on the card decision. I thought we showed a great deal of character and hung in the game. They managed to score a worldie to get the result, but you given the guys' character and the fight, and given where we were at halftime, I think we felt we deserved better from the game."

Jeffries on the team's fight despite being down a man:

"I thought the guys showed a great deal of character and fight. We actually had a stretch when we were chasing the game that you know we had them in their end and it kept them under pressure. Credit to the guys that came on and pushed the game a little bit for us, I thought they gave us a pretty good energy boost."

Amal Knight on his contributions since earning time:

"Obviously tonight didn't go our way but I'm just helping the team as best as possible. My teammates have welcomed me with open arms and the coach has given me an opportunity which I've taken so I'm grateful. I'm just doing my best as this is the last part of the season so playoffs is the main picture. So I'll keep making saves once called up on and we just have to continue as a unit and keep fighting until the end."

Clay Dimick on the intensity of the matches down the stretch:

"These games at this time of the year are always high stakes and high emotions. So I think for the group to rally together in the second half and fight with everything we had to try and get a result a man down is a mentality we can build off of going forward. We have four games left and we can treat each one like a final, and I know we will be ready."







