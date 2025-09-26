Match Preview: Texoma FC vs Portland Hearts of Pine

Published on September 26, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Texoma FC News Release







PORTLAND, ME - Los Pájaros travel to Portland, Maine to take on Portland Hearts of Pine on Saturday, September 27 at 4 PM CST.

Last Time Out: Cold Rainy Night in Sherman

The last time Texoma FC and Portland Hearts of Pine faced off against each other was in the infamous 11 pm kickoff match. The match, which was initially slated to start at 7:30 PM CST, was delayed almost 4 hours due to lightning in the area. The match was a back and forth affair which saw Portland end up the victor off of a Texoma FC own goal, snapping Los Pájaros undefeated record in the league at 9 game unbeaten. Since then, it appears that the tables have turned as Portland now have the momentum going into the match with Los Pájaros in a rough run of form.

Reid Valentine: Rising Star

19-year-old Reid Valentine made Texoma FC history Saturday night against Westchester SC, becoming the youngest goalscorer in club history. The Dallas native has had numerous achievements since the start of the season, including being nominated for the Mid-Season Young Player of the Year. With 5 games left to go, Valentine will be looking to close off on a strong season from himself.

Players to Watch

Reid Valentine: The 19-year-old scored his first professional goal against Westchester last Saturday and contributed well defensively despite the result.

Lamin Jawneh: Whether coming off the bench or in the starting XI, Jawneh provides incredible technical ability, pace, and power to an already efficient Texoma FC attack.







United Soccer League One Stories from September 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.