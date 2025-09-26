Match Preview: Season Series Closer in South Georgia
Headed South: The Richmond Kickers (6-14-5, 23 pts) are back on the road this Saturday, taking on South Georgia Tormenta in a battle to claim the season series. Slated to kick off at 7 p.m., the weekend fixture is the third and final leg in the season series between the two teams. The Kickers first traveled to Statesboro to kickoff the season with a 4-2 win behind goals from Hayden Anderson, Chandler O'Dwyer, Dakota Barnathan and Nils Seufert. The Kickers will look to bring the same energy to Tormenta Stadium tomorrow night while holding off the South Georgia attack led by Mason Tunbridge.
Next Home Match: The Kickers return to City Stadium next weekend for the RVA Craft Beer Festival! Fans 21+ can enjoy complimentary samples from 10 breweries while supplies last! Stop by the Triple Crossing sample tent early to snag one of their co-branded Kickers scarves and sign up for the stein hoisting contest at halftime, hosted by Boston Beer Co. Joining these two breweries will be Hardywood, Three Notch'd, Bingo Beer Co., High Noon, Ardent, Richbrau, Bold Rock and Devil's Backbone. Get tickets now at richmondkickers.com/tickets!
Competition: USL League One
Date: September 27, 2025
Kickoff: 7 p.m. ET
Location: Tormenta Stadium, Statesboro, Ga.
Forecast: 84/67F, Cloudy
Broadcast TV: CBS 6.3. ESPN+
