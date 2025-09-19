The Flower That Rose from Pittsburgh

Published on September 19, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Texoma FC News Release







Born in Pittsburgh, Aldair Flowers-Gamboa has already walked a unique path to pro soccer, going through some of the country's most competitive soccer academies, including stints with the Philadelphia Union and FC Cincinnati. Now, at just 18 years old, he takes the next step in his journey, signing an academy contract with Texoma FC and bringing his heart, determination, and talent to Sherman.

As a kid, Aldair's love for soccer was sparked by his brothers and their passion for the video game FIFA.

"My brothers sparked my love for soccer since I was born. From watching them play FIFA and them giving me an unplugged controller when I wanted to play-that's where it started," said Flowers-Gamboa.

At the age of five, Flowers-Gamboa began playing on a local community team to pursue the sport he had fallen in love with. Over the following years, his talent became apparent, and many took notice-including MLS side Philadelphia Union, who offered him a spot in their academy at the age of 11. The only requirement: leaving his family and friends behind.

"My experience at the Union was unique. Leaving family and friends behind at the age of 11 and living with a different family was quite the change, but I knew that's what it would take to get to the next level. Looking back, my time at the Union was one of my favorite parts of my soccer career."

His time at Philadelphia Union proved fruitful as Flowers-Gamboa began to flourish. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to all soccer-related activities in Pennsylvania, leaving him without a club for a short period of time. It wasn't long before another team came calling: FC Cincinnati.

"Cincinnati's academy was great," said Flowers-Gamboa. "I made lifelong connections that I'm grateful for. The sporting side of it, however, had its ups and downs. From playing through injuries, it was hard to stay in form and not be overlooked, but if I could go back in time, I wouldn't change anything."

At the end of his most recent season with FC Cincinnati, Flowers-Gamboa was invited to train with the Texoma FC first team-an opportunity to make his dreams a reality and play professional soccer.

"My first impression when I got here was that these guys viewed each other as a big family and not just as teammates and staff. That's one of the many things I like about the club."

It wasn't long before his dreams became reality. On September 12, he was officially announced as the second-ever academy signing in Texoma FC history. Just 24 hours later, Flowers-Gamboa would play in his first professional game against Spokane Velocity-a moment 18 years in the making.

"It was a very exciting feeling, knowing that all of my hard work over the years paid off. Sometimes you just need a different set of eyes," said Flowers-Gamboa. "Knowing that I had friends and family back home who have seen my journey, watching me was such an amazing feeling."

Moments before making his debut, Coach Adrian Forbes took a moment to show his admiration and acknowledge Flowers-Gamboa's hard work to get him to that point.

"Coach Forbes told me before I went on that he was proud of me-to be myself on the field and to do what I do. It feels good to have someone believe in me as much as he does."

Like the rose that pushed its way through the concrete, Aldair Flowers-Gamboa has shown that perseverance, sacrifice, and belief can turn obstacles into stepping stones. From unplugged FIFA controllers to some of the nation's top academies, his journey has been anything but ordinary. Now, with Texoma FC, as his story continues to unfold, one thing is clear-this is only the beginning of his bloom.







United Soccer League One Stories from September 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.