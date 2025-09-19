Publix Match Forecast: Tormenta FC vs. AV Alta FC

Published on September 19, 2025

South Georgia Tormenta FC News Release







STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC travels to the west coach to take on AV Alta FC on Saturday, Sept. 20, at 10:30 p.m. ET from Lancaster Municipal Stadium. This will be the second meeting between the two clubs this season.

Tormenta goes into this match following a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Greenville Triumph SC in the Peach States Derby. Defender Makel Rasheed gave the Ibis the lead after heading a free kick sent in by English midfielder Mason Tunbridge. Later in the match, Barbados forward Niall Reid-Stephen squared the ball to Israeli forward Yaniv Bazini who gave Tormenta its second goal. As the match was ending, Greenville scored, but fortunately for the Ibis, it wasn't enough to share the points.

In their last meeting with AV Alta, the South Georgia Squad came out on top with a 2-0 victory with Bazini scoring both goals to give Tormenta all three points.

Bazini has made 24 appearances for the Ibis so far this season, scoring six goals. In Tormenta's recent performances, Bazini scored a brace giving his club a 2-1 win over Omaha. In the match against Forward Madison FC, Bazini contributed to the 4-0 win, registering an assist.

AV Alta's season has consisted of seven wins, seven losses and 10 draws. Alta goes into this match off a 2-1 loss to One Knoxville. They currently sit in 7th place with 31 points just two points higher than Tormenta. One of their standout players is forward Eduardo Blancas with 24 appearances and nine goals. Blancas was voted player of the week for Week 27 after his performance against Forward Madison.

South Georgia will face their former goalkeeper Carlos Avilez this Saturday. Avilez currently plays for AV Alta but played for Tormenta in the 2021 season. During his time at the club he accumulated two appearances and two saves.

The South Georgia squad returns home for their next match on Saturday, Sept. 27, to host Richmond Kickers for Paws & Claws Night. Supporters are encouraged to bring their four-legged friends to the match and enjoy $3 White Claws throughout the evening. In partnership with local shelter Fixing the Boro, the club will host a pet adoption event from 5:30-7:00 p.m. Fans who donate pet supplies at the gate will receive free student admission or $5 General Admission tickets. Tickets are available now at tormentafc.com/tickets.







United Soccer League One Stories from September 19, 2025

