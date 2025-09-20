Know Before You Go: September 21 Match

Date: Sunday, September 21

Kickoff: 5:00 PM ET

Venue: Fitzpatrick Stadium, 140 Deering Avenue, Portland, Maine 04102

Where to watch: Watch on ESPN+

Opponent: FC Naples

MATCHDAY NOTES

GET TO KNOW FC NAPLES

Hearts of Pine host FC Naples this weekend in a matchup with major playoff implications. Naples, strong in their inaugural USL League One season, have built a reputation around a solid back line and the scoring touch of forward Karsen Henderlong. Just a few points separate the two sides in the table, and with Hearts pushing to climb and Naples aiming to hold their ground, every moment will matter in this late-season showdown.

VENDORS AND COMMUNITY

The best way to enjoy food at Fitzy is to arrive early! Have dietary needs, picky eaters in your group, or just don't want to wait in lines during the game? You're welcome to bring your own food, as long as it fits in a 12 ¬Â³x6 ¬Â³x12 ¬Â³ bag. Food options at Fitzpatrick Stadium are limited, so plan ahead!

Please note: No beverages, cans, flasks, bottles, thermoses, etc. are permitted inside Fitzpatrick Stadium, except for medicines and infant/toddler items, which are subject to security approval. Any non-approved liquids need to be poured out prior to entry, to comply with alcohol licensing requirements. Unfortunately, Fitzy does not have any source of public drinking water, but water and other beverages are available for purchase inside.

VENDORS

1. Bard Coffee & Not A Bakery

2. Meet on the Street

3. Vy Bánh Mì

4. Cheese the Day

5. PB & ME

6. Alabama BBQ

7. Coastal Creamery

9. Gunnar's Icelandic Hot Dogs

10. Lady Shuckers

11. Miller's Meat

12. Bike Brûlée

COMMUNITY

*Please note all locations subject to change

WHEN TO GET THERE

Gates open: 3:30 PM

Kickoff: 5:00 PM

Gates are open at 3:30 PM! Please arrive early to skip the lines and cheer on the boys of Maine as they take on FC Naples-starting from warmups all the way to the final whistle. We encourage all supporters to arrive prior to 4:15 PM to allow enough time to get through security.

HOW TO GET THERE

Biking

Due to preexisting conflicts, the Bike Valet will not be available for the September 21 home match. We will have bike racks available outside of Gate A available for use, however these will not be monitored. We encourage anyone cycling to the match to bring a bike lock. Thank you for understanding and we look forward to welcoming the Bike Valet back for the remainder of the regular season.

Parking

We recommend the University of Southern Maine (USM) Parking Garage at 88 Bedford Street located at: 88 Bedford Street, Portland, ME 04101

$8 event-day passes are available here on their "Events" tab.

Pass holders are not required to scan their QR code at the parking kiosk. Parking ticket enforcement is linked to the vehicle type and license plate registered when purchasing a parking pass. Anyone who parks in the USM garage without a valid parking pass for any match is subject to receiving a parking violation during the days following the event.







