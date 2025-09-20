As Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. Chases the USL League One Golden Boot, Westchester Soccer Club Looks to Sweep Texoma on Hispanic Heritage Night this Sunday in Mount Vernon

Published on September 19, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

WSC Takes To The Streets of Westchester This Weekend: Well before WSC returns to the pitch Sunday night against Texoma FC at the Stadium at Memorial Field, players, coaches and staff will be taking part in community events from New Rochelle to Rye and beyond.

First, on Friday night, September 19th from 5:00-7:00 PM at One Clinton Park in New Rochelle, WSC will host their first-ever block party, in partnership with RXR Realty. The club and its leadership will be turning out in force with music, food and drinks and fun activities for kids of all ages. They will also get to hear and meet a number of those who are helping craft WSC for the future on the pitch, including Sara Whalen Hess; UConn soccer star, 1999 USWNT World Cup champion, Olympic silver medalist, and now, a leading Psychologist in the area of sport and performance and a key part of the WSC staff as High Performance Coach.

Then on Saturday, WSC will move the party to Rye, taking part in Italian Fest with special giveaways, as well as supporting this weekend's Rye Toughman Race by providing all participating athletes with complimentary match tickets just for coming out and participating in the competition.

The club will then kick off Hispanic Heritage Month with special Hispanic Heritage celebrations throughout this week's match, which starts Sunday night at 7. With some of the club's biggest stars in this inaugural season being of Hispanic heritage, and a growing legion of fans now supporting the club from the strong Hispanic population in and around Mount Vernon and into The Bronx and other communities, this late season celebration will be the next solid step into embracing the diversity that makes up WSC both today and into the future.

Obregón Grabbing The Golden Boot: Forward Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr.'s (New York, NY) 17 overall goals easily tops the team in all games played. The 2024 USL League One All-League First Team forward has 13 USL League One goals, one more than Naples' Karsen Henderlong for the league lead. His 71 shots in league action is also first amongst all players and he is the only player to have started all contests in the club's first season and his goal at Naples on August 30 just four minutes into the match was the fastest goal in the brief history of WSC. He was a finalist for USL League One Player of the Month for May.

J.C. Chasing The Record Books As Well: Obregón is just the sixth player to reach double digits in scoring for a USL League One squad in their first season. The record for most goals scored by a player in an expansion season is 16 by Ronaldo Damus (NTX/2019), followed by Ates Diouf (LEX/2023) - 15, and now Obregón with 13.

Recurring Inaugural Season Growing Pains; 2-1 Loss Gives Union Omaha Series Sweep Over WSC: A three match homestand began with an all too familiar result in this inaugural season forWestchester Soccer Club, as Mark Bronnik stuffed home a short rebound of an Enrique Facussé save in first half stoppage time, and the goal proved to be the difference in a 2-1 win for surging Union Omaha last Saturday night in Mount Vernon in front of 2,028 fans under the lights. WSC got off to a strong start when Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr.'s (New York, NY) nailed his league leading 13th goal of the USL League One season off a corner from newcomer Deshane Beckford in the ninth minute...his second-fastest goal of the season in a match...to give the home side a 1-0 lead. But the advantage was short-lived-just six minutes later, Pato Botello Faz pounced on a loose cross and leveled the match. Neither team found the net in the second half despite WSC playing a man up for the last few minutes when Botello Faz was issued a red card.

A First Meeting Road Win in Texas: Westchester SC locked down their first ever USL League One victory on March 30, a 3-1 triumph over Texoma FC in Texas. WSC fell behind just four minutes into the match when rookie Brandon McManus beat keeper Dane Jacomen for his second goal of the season, but WSC countered midway through the first half, with Conor McGlynn scoring his first goal of the season on a cross from Noah Powder. The score was tied at the half, before WSC broke on top on a Tobi Adewole header off another crisp cross from McGlynn and an assist from Noah Powder, giving WSC the lead they would not relinquish. Jonathan Bolanos then finished the scoring for WSC in the 85th minute with an assist from J.C. Obregon, assuring their first League One victory.

On The Home Front: Tonight is the second of a September stretch of three straight home matches, and four home matches in five games. A forfeit win over Spokane, due to The Velocity using an ineligible player, on July 16 gave WSC their only USL League One match home win of the season. Outside of the forfeit, WSC is 0-7-4 in Mount Vernon in League play this season. Their other home win come in US Open Cup play, a 3-2 win over the NY Pancyprian Freedoms On April 2.

Solving Seconds: WSC is still looking for their first win of the season when they enter the second 45 either tied or behind. They are now 0-11-6 in matches where they were not leading at the break.

Against Those Challenging For Playoff Spots: WSC is 1-2-6 thus far against clubs outside of a current playoff spot.

Long, Cool Summer: Since the calendar turned from spring to summer, WSC's spots in the W column have gone south.Removing the 3-0 forfeit win over Spokane, the club has gone 0-11-3 overall, 0-9-3 in USL League One play, since their 2-1 road win at Forward Madison on June 18.

Close But Not: Ten of the last 14 WSC w/l decisions have been decided by one goal, with WSC going 1-9-0 in those eight matches. Overall in USL League One play, WSC has had eight matches decided by one goal now, going 1-7-0 in the eight thus far.

Road Work: WSC has enjoyed more success away from their home turf in USL League one play thus far, going 2-5-4 thus far on the road. That includes wins at Madison and Texoma and a 4-4 tie at Richmond, which is the club's high mark for goals scored thus far this season.

Other League Leaders: Noah Powder's 4 assists put him tied for 8th, while his 28 chances created rank 14th. Jonathan Bolanos 30 chances created rank 9th in the league so far.

On The Team Side: WSC enters the match 8th in scoring in USL League One with 32 goals, 7th in shots taken with 272, and tied for 6th in passing accuracy (81%). WSC has allowed the most goals in league play thus far (48) and has yet to record a clean sheet.

Homegrown Scorers: In USL play, New York area natives Obregón (New York, NY) McGlynn (Middle Village, NY), Samory Powder and Noah Powder (Edison, NJ) have accounted for 24 of the club's 37 goals thus far, giving the back of the net a decided NY area edge so far. WSC's current roster features eight players who can call the greater New York area home. In addition, defender Kemar "Taxi" Lawrence has logged time in his career as a popular member of the New York Red Bulls. Defender Noah Powder and his brother Samory Powder have also logged time in the Red Bulls development system.

Brotherly Success: The Powder brothers, Samory and Noah (Edison, NJ), are just the fifth pair of brothers to suit up as teammates in a League One match, and the first pair of brothers to be named to the USL League One Team of the Week as teammates in the same week. Midfielder Noah Powder was named Player of the Week presented by Konami eFootball with three goal contributions in a 4-4 draw against the Richmond Kickers on April 19. Noah Powder's assist on Samory Powder's goal in the 53rd minute marked the second time in league history a pair of brothers have connected for a joint goal participation (Arturo/David Rodriguez (NTX), 2019). Then we have Samory Powder, the first-year professional registered a beauty of a first professional goal off an assist from his older brother, Noah at Richmond, and followed that up with his second goal, the club's only tally, at Spokane.

Week Four; Defender Tobi Adewole (Cheverly, Md.) Jonathan Bolanos, Conor McGlynn and Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. to the USL Bench.

Week Ten; Conor McGlynn and Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. named to the USL Bench.

Week Eleven: Andrew Hammersley named to USL Bench.

Week Twelve: JC Obregón named to USL Bench.

Week Fourteen: Defender Josh Drack and Midfielder Prince Saydee named to USL Bench

Week Fifteen: Dean Guezen, registered the first multi-goal-contribution match of his professional career selected to USL Team of the week..

Week Sixteen: Prince Saydee, Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr., and Head Coach Dave Carton were selected to USL Team of the week.

Week 19; Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. named to USL Bench

Week 22: Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. named to USL Bench

Week 23: Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. named to USL Bench

Week 26: Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. named to USL Bench

Week 27- Bobby Pierre selected to USL Team of the week.

WSC's inaugural season partners in addition to Northwell Health and SCORE PT include; Leros Transportation Group - luxury transportation partner, Healthfirst - insurance partner, Manhattanville University - premier education partner, Pepsi Bottling Company of New York - beverage partner, RXR - luxury living/real estate partner, MSG Networks - broadcast partner, Breezemont Day Camp - summer day camp partner, Seatgeek - ticketing partner, and Benjamin's Steak House - steak house partner.

On The Air: All of WSC's USL League One matchups will be seen locally on MSG Networks, with Sam Goldfarb calling the action for most home matches.

Up Next: WSC hosts Forward Madison on the 28th before visiting South Georgia on Oct. 3 and completing their first home slate against FC Naples on October 12.

Date/Time of the Match September 21, 2025, 7 PM

Location: The Stadium at Memorial Field

WSC's Record 3-13-8

Opponent Texoma FC

Record 6-10-8

Head Coach Adrian Forbes

Next Match; vs. Forward Madison on September 28.







