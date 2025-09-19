Knoxville Looks to Cool off Red-Hot Omaha

Published on September 19, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC News Release







One Knoxville SC wraps up its three-week road trip on Sunday, Sept. 21, with a matchup against Union Omaha at 5 p.m. EST. The match will stream on ESPN+.

Knoxville is coming off an exciting win against AV Alta FC, completing a season sweep, and now aims to do the same against Omaha. One Knox won the previous matchup between the two teams 1-0, the first win in team history against Omaha.

Knoxville sits in third place, tied with FC Naples at 41 points, seven points clear of fifth place. The top of the table is especially important this week, with No. 1 Chattanooga facing No. 2 Spokane on Sunday. A win for Knoxville, paired with anything but a draw in that game, could vault the club into the top two. If Knoxville is to leave with all 3 points on Sunday while South Georgia Tormenta drop points, a top 8 playoff place can be clinched at Covenant Health Park next Friday, September 26th, versus Charlotte.

Last week's victory over AV Alta was one of Knoxville's biggest of the season. Instead of fighting for a top-four spot and a home playoff game, One Knox now has a chance to push for the league's top seed.

The last time the two sides met, Omaha sat in 10th place. Since then, it has climbed to sixth, unbeaten in five matches with four wins since falling to Knoxville. Omaha has also transformed into one of the league's top offensive threats, scoring at least two goals in every match since being shut out in Knoxville. The club now ranks second in scoring after being outside the top 10 just a month ago. Previously this week, Omaha faced 2nd place Spokane Velocity and found a way to tie 2-2 at home, with 2 goals coming after the 88 ¬Â² minute from being 2-0 down.

This will be a much tougher challenge than Knoxville's last meeting with Omaha. As one of the league's hottest teams, Omaha will test One Knox's defense. With the playoffs approaching and the standings tightening, every match is the biggest of the season. Knoxville will look to claim three points Sunday and further establish itself as a contender in USL League One.







The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.