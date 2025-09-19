Hearts of Pine Presenting Partner of this Year's Dempsey Challenge

Published on September 19, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Lewiston, ME - Hearts of Pine is honored to be presenting partner of this year's Dempsey Challenge, taking place in Lewiston on September 19-20. The annual event brings together thousands of participants and supporters to raise funds for the Dempsey Center and its mission to make life better for people impacted by cancer.

As part of the weekend's festivities, Hearts of Pine will host a merchandise tent during packet pickup at Simard-Payne Park and the Party in the Park on Friday, September 19. On Saturday, September 20 - race day - fans and supporters are encouraged to cheer on participants throughout the day.

We encourage all participants and fans to wear their favorite Hearts gear on the course!







