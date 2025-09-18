Tormenta FC Announces Details for Paws & Claws Night

Published on September 18, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

STATESBORO, Ga. (September 18, 2025) - Paws & Claws Night, presented by Optim Sports Medicine, is set to return for a second time this season on Saturday, Sept. 27, at Tormenta Stadium as the team hosts the Richmond Kickers. Paws & Claws Night will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a pre-match adoption event, and the game will kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET. Tickets are available now at tormentafc.com/tickets.

Fixing the Boro Adoption Event:

In partnership with Fixing the Boro, supporters will have the opportunity to attend an adoption event from 5:30 p.m. until kickoff. The event will be located inside the gates at Tormenta Stadium. After the event is over, Fixing the Boro staff will remain on site to offer more information about the nonprofit and potential adoptions.

Fixing the Boro Donation Drive:

Aside from the adoptions, supporters are also encouraged to make donations at the ticket gate on game day. Fans who donate pet supplies at the gate will receive free student admission or $5 General Admission tickets.

Donations needed:

Dog leashes and collars of all sizes

Diamond/Purina Pro Plan Dry Puppy Food

Dog/Cat Bowls

Cat Litter, Litter Boxes, Scoops

30/13 gallon trash bags

Paper towels

Drink Special:

During Paws & Claws Night, fans can enjoy $3 White Claws at the full bar inside the Nest. This drink special will be available for the entirety of the match while supplies last. Supporters must be 21 years of age or older to participate.

Pregame Presentation:

During Tormenta's pregame presentation, the ceremonial kick will take place. Representatives from Optim Sports Medicine and the City of Statesboro Sheriff's Department and their K9's will be given the opportunity to take the first kick. Following the ceremonial kick, Tormenta's starting 11 will walk onto the pitch with adoptable puppies from Fixing the Boro.

Pet Guidelines:

Supporters are encouraged to bring their four-legged friends to the match. All dogs and cats must be on a leash at all times. Owners will also need to pick up after their pets.

About Fixing the Boro:

Fixing the Boro is a Georgia-licensed animal rescue and nonprofit organization based in Statesboro, GA. The nonprofit was founded in the spring of 2017 by Sarah Roehm, Beth Stembridge, and Chris Sterling. It initially started as a group offering vouchers to local veterinarians, and in 2018, they added animal rescue to their services.

Fixing the Boro places importance mostly on low-cost spay/neuter assistance and the widespread community of pet ownership. They also have a rescue program for dogs, cats and small animals that are pulled from owners in the community and from local and municipal shelters. Fixing the Boro is open Sunday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Their wellness hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., excluding the first Wednesday of the month.







