Spokane Velocity FC Draws Against Union Omaha On The Road

Published on September 18, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

SPOKANE, WA - Despite a strong effort away from their home pitch, Spokane Velocity FC played to a 2-2 draw against Union Omaha. Both teams walked away with 1 point, keeping Velocity FC in second place in the USL League One standings.

Velocity FC wasted no time getting on the offensive, with Forward Neco Brett securing Velocity FC's first goal in the 2nd minute of the match. The first goal of the match came from a clean assist by Velocity Captain Luis Gil. Brett continued to keep a strong start to the match with yet another shot on goal in the 10th minute, ultimately getting saved by Union Omaha Goalkeeper Rashid Nuhu.

Velocity Forward Neco Brett reflected on tonight's strong start to the match:

"It was a very tough game today, but I think we started out on the right foot by getting two goals early in the game. The last five minutes of the game we made a few mistakes that cost us not to get all 3 points. We will learn from this and move on to the next game."

Omaha had a shot on goal in the 26th minute which bounced straight off the right post, keeping Velocity FC in the lead. Shortly following, in the 31st minute Velocity FC Midfielder, Ish Jome, received his first yellow card of the season resulting in the ball going back to Omaha.

In the 37th minute Velocity had recorded two shots on goal to Omaha's seven. Possession of the ball going back and forth between the two teams with Velocity prevailing in score, the team approached halftime with the score remaining 1-0. In the 40th minute Midfielder Max Schneider, received a yellow card for an illegal attack on Velocity Midfielder, Shavon John-Brown. At the end of the first half, the score remained 1-0 with Velocity in the lead.

Tonight's match was the first time Velocity has been back in Werner Park since placing second in the USL League One championship match back in November of 2024. This season has seen an abrupt change in rankings as Omaha remains in 8th place and Velocity stays at the top of the table.

"Obviously, we're very disappointed to drop the 3 points, but we take the point on the road and look forward to being home on Sunday vs Chattanooga," stated Velocity Head Coach Leigh Veidman The second half of the match began with back to back saves, including an Omaha bicycle kick attempt, in the 55th minute by Velocity Goalkeeper Carlos Merancio. A free kick given to Omaha in the 57th minute as a result of Midfielder Lucky Opara receiving a yellow card. Shortly following his substitution into the match, Midfielder Bryce Meredith received a yellow card in the 60th minute. The third yellow card in the span of 10 minutes was given to Velocity Head Coach, Leigh Veidman.

The scoring picked back up in the 75th minute with a speedy breakaway goal by Velocity Forward Shavon John-Brown. John-Brown's goal brought the score to 2-0, Velocity holding the lead.

John-Brown stated, "We started the game very well by scoring in the first 2 mins of the game. Omaha applied a lot of pressure, we stood strong, and finally got the second goal. We just didn't finish the game how we wanted too. Gave up 2 late goals, but it's something we can learn from and move forward. Now, we take the point and focus on Sunday."

Not long after securing Velocity's second goal, Omaha got themselves on the board with a goal in the 86th minute by Sergio Ors Navarro. Three minutes later, Ors Navarro followed up his first goal with one more, equalizing the score to 2-2 with 4 minutes left in stoppage time. As the final whistle blew, the match resulted in a score of 2-2.

Coach Veidman concluded his thoughts on tonight's match stating "The players are working incredibly hard and we hope to see a packed house and a great atmosphere on Sunday.

Following Wednesday's draw, Spokane Velocity FC will return to their home pitch, ONE Spokane Stadium, to play Chattanooga Red Wolves SC on Sunday, September 21. The match is set to kickoff at 4 PM PT and can be streamed on ESPN+. For tickets to Velocity's next home match, visit Velocity FC Tickets - USL Spokane.







