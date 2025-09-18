Match Preview: Greenville Triumph SC vs FMFC

Published on September 18, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

SETTING THE SCENE

Forward Madison FC head into this weekend's match coming off of a thrilling 1-0 victory in the Henny Derby last Saturday. The Mingos were able to find a late winner in stoppage time off of the backheel of defender, Ferrety Sousa, that sent Breese into a frenzy. The win saw Forward claim the Henny Derby trophy for 2025 and secured all three crucial points in the table. Madison will look to capitalize on this win and ride the momentum into their match this weekend in Greenville.

Triumph SC currently sit just below FMFC at 12th in the league table. This will be a critical road match for the Mingos as every point counts as they try to make a run for the playoffs.

LAST MATCH RECAP - FMFC VS RICHMOND

This Henny Derby started off quickly with a close chance in the 4' when a beautiful ball was crossed in to a waiting Dean Boltz, but he put it just over the bar. This was the first start for Boltz since joining the Mingos on loan from Chicago Fire FC. Forward had another great chance in the 14' when Timmy Mehl sent in a perfect cross to Aiden Mesias who put it off the woodwork. Schipmann came up with an outstanding save in the 30' when he found himself one-v-one with Richmond's Joshua Kirkland and got his hand to it to send the ball out wide of the frame. Schipmann made another great save in the 32' when Terzaghi hit a rocket from distance that he was able to stop to keep the match scoreless. Lucca Dourado took a rip in the 41' that looked promising but lifted just wide of the goal. The teams entered the break scoreless.

The second half started off feisty with both teams feeling the pressure and play starting to get chippy. Forward had another close chance in the 56' when Dourado sent one flying just wide of the frame. Madison won a freekick in a dangerous area in the 58' but were unable to convert. Forward had a flurry of chances late in the half and their tenacity paid off when late sub, Ferrety Sousa, buried the game winner with a backheel in stoppage time that sent Breese into bedlam. With this victory, the Henny Derby trophy returns to Madison and the Mingos claim all three critical points in the league.

KEYS TO THE MATCH PRESENTED BY THE BURISH GROUP AT UBS

Check out the UBS Keys to the Match as the Mingos take on Greenville Triumph SC

High Risk Attack: The Mingos know that ties will not be good enough the rest of the season. This Forward side will be more apt to take chances to score goals and lock-up all three points.

Offense Starting to Click: The Mingos come into this match with things on the offensive side of the football starting to click. The 'Gos have seven goals in the last four matches, and they will need to continue to create chances through the likes of Derek Gebhard, Lucca Dourado and most recently, Isaac Anking, in order to come away with three points.

Defensively Sound: With the Mingos taking more risks in the offensive third of the field, that will leave the defense a little more vulnerable at the back. Goalkeeper Bernd Schipmann and the back line will need to stay organized in order to keep a clean sheet against one of the best strikers in the league, Leo Castro.

SNAPSHOT: #GVLvMAD

Saturday, September 20th, 2025

6pm CST Kickoff

Paladin Stadium

WATCH LIVE

Watch Party

In-game updates: @ForwardMSNFC

2025 USL LEAGUE ONE RECORD

MAD: 5-8-11

GVL: 6-12-6







