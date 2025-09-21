Match Preview: Texoma FC vs Westchester SC

Published on September 21, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

MT. VERNON, NY - Los Pájaros travel to New York to take on Westchester SC on Sunday, September 21 at 6 PM CST.

Los Pájaros in the Big Apple

Los Pájaros travel to New York to face off against Westchester SC for the second and final time this season. The first time these two sides met was on March 29 at Bearcat Stadium where Texoma would fall 1-3 against the visitors. Now at the tail-end of the season and with both sides on opposite ends of the spectrum, Los Pájaros will be looking to solidify a spot in the playoffs and get their win back away from home against Westchester.

History Maker Javi

The First of Many

On September 12, 18-year old Aldair Flowers-Gamboa was officially announced as the second-ever academy signing in Texoma FC history. Just 24 hours later, Flowers-Gamboa would play in his first professional game against Spokane Velocity-a moment 18 years in the making. Showing glimpses and flairs of what he brings to the table, he will be one to watch as the season comes to a close.

Players to Watch

Luke McCormick: The Englishman has made quite the impact since debuting in May. In 16 games, he has scored 5 times and added 2 assists.

Javier Garcia: The 27-year old has had a history making season so far this season. With only 6 games left to play, Garcia will be looking to continue his run of form and help Los Pájaros secure a playoff spot.







