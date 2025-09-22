Last Day of Summer Brings WSC Historic 2-1 Home Win; Sweep of Texoma FC in Season Series

Published on September 21, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

In front of a lively crowd of 2,277 fans under the lights, Westchester Soccer Club (4-13-8) made history with their first-ever home full time USL League One victory, defeating Texoma FC 2-1 in a thrilling match and giving the club their first series sweep in their inaugural season.

From the opening whistle, the energy was high and the game quickly turned into a fiery, back-and-forth battle. WSC nearly struck first when midfielder Conor McGlynn found himself with a golden tap-in opportunity, but the shot went over the net to keep the score level. Minutes later, Texoma earned a penalty kick that had everyone holding their breath-only for Teddy Baker's attempt to rattle off the crossbar and keep things 0-0 going into halftime.

The second half opened with nerves building, as it started to feel like it might be "one of those nights." Texoma broke through in the 51st minute when Ozzie Ramos delivered a dangerous cross to Reid Valentine, who tucked it past keeper Enrique Facussé for a 1-0 lead.

But Westchester refused to back down. In the 67th minute, Rashid Tetteh rose to the moment, finishing a perfect cross from Deshane Beckford to tie things up and ignite the Memorial Field crowd. The momentum was back, and WSC kept pressing.

Off the bench came Dean Guezen, who nearly scored with a rocket from distance in the 75th minute that was just wide of the top corner. But Guezen wasn't done-just eight minutes later, he threaded a beautiful through ball to none other than Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr., who calmly slotted home the game-winner in the 83rd minute for his league leading 14th tally of the season. The stadium erupted, blue and gold smoke filled the air, and fans celebrated long after the final whistle.

With the 2-1 win, Westchester posted their first fulltime win since winning at Forward Madison 2-1 on June 18-a night to remember for players, fans, and the community.

WSC returns to Memorial Field next Saturday at 7 p.m. for their penultimate home game against Forward Madison FC...looking to sweep another season series...before a road match at South Georgia and closing out their home slate on October 12th against FC Naples at 2 p.m.







