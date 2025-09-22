Knoxville Escapes with a Draw in Omaha

Published on September 21, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC rallied from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw against Union Omaha on Sunday, keeping sole possession of third place in the standings.

With the draw, Knoxville is in third place, one point ahead of FC Naples, who lost to Portland this weekend. No. 1 Chattanooga beat No. 2 Spokane, keeping the top of the table unchanged. One Knox is now only one point behind Spokane for second place.

Omaha opened the scoring in the sixth minute. A shot forced a diving save from Sean Lewis, but the rebound floated into the air and was headed in for a 1-0 lead. Omaha doubled its score in the 15th minute with a close-range strike over Lewis's head after a mishap at the back.

Knoxville answered in the 33rd minute after Angelo Kelly was fouled inside the box and Babacar Diene converted the penalty, cutting Omaha's lead to 2-1. Diene also scored Knoxville's lone goal in the teams' previous meeting.

Knoxville nearly tied the match before halftime. In stoppage time, Jaheim Brown's long throw-in landed at Mark Doyle's feet, but his shot was saved.

Omaha controlled the first half, almost tripling Knoxville's four shot attempts with 11. Lewis kept Omaha's score to two with three saves.

One Knox came out fighting in the second half after making some changes with Kempes Tekiela coming on at the half.

In the 54th minute, Callum Johnson's shot attempt from the deep center of the pitch was off target.

Kempes Tekiela found an open Nico Rosamilia across the pitch. Rosamilia sprinted down the left side before feeding Diene inside the box, but his shot attempt was saved in the 59th minute.

Diene struck again in the 71st minute to level the match. Tekiela played him the ball at the top of the box, and his low shot slipped past the keeper inside the left post, tying it 2-2.

Knoxville held on to secure the comeback draw and will return home with a point. One Knox hosts the Charlotte Independence on Friday, Sept. 26, at Covenant Health Park, where it will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. With Charlotte chasing down a top 4, hosting playoff, place, Knoxville will be aiming to retain there's.

