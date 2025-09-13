Independence Fall in Tight Game to FC Naples, 1-0

Published on September 12, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

CHARLOTTE, NC - FC Naples converted a penalty in the 74th minute and staved off a relentless Charlotte Independence attack to secure a 1-0 win on Friday night.

In a battle of two playoff hopefuls, the Independence dominated much of the match, firing 16 shots and controlling 60% of the ball. Yet, it was one unfortunate moment that led to Naples getting the game-winner and continuing a losing streak for the Jacks as the final stretch of the season begins.

After a first 20 minutes of play and neither team creating anything dangerous, the Jacks took control of the game.

The first strong chance came from #11 Bachir Ndiaye, who was released in-behind by #6 Omar Ciss. The midfielder tried placing a bouncing ball over goalkeeper #1 Edward Delgado, but he just missed wide.

#9 Jon Bakero, playing in the 200th professional game of his career, nearly struck gold twice from distance in a span of two minutes.

His first opportunity came off a set piece in the 24th minute, but his dipping free kick just found the wrong side of the crossbar. Two minutes later, the Spaniard cut inside on his weaker left foot and fired a missile off the crossbar from 25 yards out.

In the 30th minute, another cannon from outside the box struck the woodwork, this time from #13 Anthony Sorenson on the half-volley from 30 yards.

The Jacks outshot Naples 9-2 in the first half, but could not get one over the line by the break.

The Jacks continued to dominate the game, accounting for over 70% of possession in the first 25 minutes of the second half.

In the 66th minute, one-on-one with Delgado, Ndiaye was robbed from point-blank range, who came out well to shut down the angle.

Against the run of play, Naples fired from the top of the box and struck the hand of #6 Omar Ciss, giving the visitors a chance from the spot in the 74th minute.

#10 Jayden Onen made no mistake, sending #28 Matt Levy the wrong way and giving Naples an unexpected lead.

Levy kept the Jacks alive in the 86th minute, getting his fingertips just on a deflected #14 Kevin O'Connor strike to keep the lead from doubling.

The Jacks battled until the final whistle and had a glorious chance in the 95th minute. A loose ball in the box fell to #16 Tresor Mbuyu, but the substitute couldn't keep it down and sent it over the bar.

In the 99th minute, #8 Juan David Moreno turned inside, drove at the defense, and unloaded a howitzer over the bar, sealing a victory for FC Naples.

QUOTES:

Head Coach Mike Jeffries on his team's performance:

"Gutted for the group. ¬©I mean, we actually played probably some of our best soccer in the first half, and ended up with nothing to show for it. Two inside of the post plays, but I thought we possessed the ball really well and moved them around and created chances. and we were good with our pressure and limiting them. We came out in the second half and continued to push the game and look, obviously, the game turns on the one play. ¬©It's a tough break for us. And then I do feel like the moments after the penalty, we lost our tempo a little bit and lost our rhythm and weren't able to duplicate what we had before that."

Jeffries on the positives he is taking away:

"I thought we had a really good rotation and guys shared it. I thought we played behind them, more than we have on other days. and created more. We didn't unfortunately, get the final pass right or the final play right, and obviously paid for it in the end."

Tumi Moshobane on the last two close matches:

"It's very tough when you when you lose the way we played. I mean, as a team, we just try to give it our best. ¬©Obviously, the chances didn't fall our way, but just we keep trying to believe in ourselves, the coaching staff, the players, in the locker room. Just try to keep a positive mentality, positive attitude and hopefully these games that we perform very well will turn around and the results will go in our favor."

Jon Bakero on making his 200th appearance:

"It's been a crazy journey. I'm super thankful to do it here in Charlotte. ¬©I'm really, really proud of the journey, 200 games is a lot, but hopefully more to come."







