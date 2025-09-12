Match Preview: Texoma FC vs Spokane Velocity

Published on September 12, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Texoma FC News Release







SHERMAN, TX - Los Pájaros return to Bearcat Stadium for Hispanic Heritage Night to take on Spokane Velocity on Saturday, September 13. Kickoff is at 7 PM and tickets are on sale now.

Battle for Playoffs

Despite a heavy defeat last Saturday against Union Omaha, Los Pájaros are still on the hunt to secure a spot in the USL League One playoffs. With only 7 games left in the regular season, every point matters. Texoma's last 7 matches will see them play 3 at home and 4 away against the likes of Spokane Velocity, Portland Hearts of Pine, and One Knoxville.

First Ever Academy Signings

This week, Texoma FC signed the first 2 academy players in club history to academy contracts. 17-year-old midfielder Lukas Cristales was the first, signing on September 11. Cristales played for Solar SC academy in Dallas and FC Dallas ECNL before joining Texoma FC's U19 team in the summer. Flowers-Gamboa,18, was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania where he started playing soccer at the age of 5. His talent eventually led him to play for the Philadelphia Union and after a stint with the side's U13 side, made the move to FC Cincinnati's academy, playing for the academy's U18 & U19 teams.

Players to Watch

Aldier Flowers-Gamboa: With a point to prove and an endless amount of energy and ability, should Flowers-Gamboa see time on Saturday, he will be a force to be reckoned with.

Luka Cristales: A Richardson, TX native, the lights will be shining bright on Saturday as Luke will be hoping to make his debut in front of a hometown crowd.







