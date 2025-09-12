Pittsburgh Native, Aldair Flowers-Gamboa Joins Texoma FC on an Academy Contract

Published on September 12, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Texoma FC News Release







SHERMAN, TX - Texoma FC is proud to announce the signing of 18-year-old Aldair Flowers-Gamboa to an academy contract.

"I'm excited and grateful for the opportunity and for the belief Texoma FC has in me," said Flowers-Gamboa. "I'm ready to put in the work and give everything I have for the team."

Flowers-Gamboa began playing soccer at the age of 5, quickly showing incredible talent and a natural connection to the game. His abilities led him to MLS side Philadelphia Union's Academy, where he played for the U13s, before moving on to FC Cincinnati's Academy, featuring for their U17 and U18 teams.

"When we had the opportunity to bring Aldi on trial, we were immediately impressed," said Head Coach Adrian Forbes. "He still has a lot to learn and develop, but we are confident in his abilities. He is now in an environment where he can listen, learn, and grow in all aspects of his game."

Follow Texoma FC on Instagram, Facebook, X/Twitter, and LinkedIn, and learn more online at www.texomafc.com.







United Soccer League One Stories from September 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.