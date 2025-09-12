Match Preview: FMFC vs Richmond Kickers

Published on September 12, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

SETTING THE SCENE

Forward Madison FC head into this weekend's match coming off of a thrilling 3-3 draw in Antelope Valley. Forward, Isaac Angking, was able to secure his first brace for the Mingos and midfielder, Aiden Mesias, notched his first professional assist. With the goals finally coming for FMFC, the team will look to carry the momentum and scoring-mindset into Saturday. This match comes with additional weight as it is the second round of the fabled Henny Derby vs the Richmond Kickers. Forward took the W in the first round back in March on the road, so a victory at home this weekend would see them hoist the Henny trophy. With tickets flying, the stadium is sure to be packed and the atmosphere electric.

Saturday's match vs Richmond will kickoff at 6pm CST at Breese Stevens Field. Fans can purchase tickets.

LAST MATCH RECAP - FMFC VS AV ALTA

The match got off to a rocky start for the Mingos when AV Alta was able to snatch an early goal in the 2' from range off of a set piece free kick. Forward went on the attack from there. Angking had a chance in the 21' with a promising header, but it went just wide. Mesias had a shot in the 26' that floated just over the bar. Schipmann got big in front of AV Alta's Alaribe in the 29' when he found himself in a one-v-one situation and forced Alaribe to put it over the crossbar. Forward's Derek Gebhard went full steam into AV Alta's box in the 29' and was fouled, winning the Mingos a penalty kick. Gebhard then took the penalty and buried it in the 32'. AV Alta was able to find another goal off of a corner in the 39'. Forward's Angking was fouled just outside the box, setting himself up for a left footed freekick in the 45'. Angking ripped a strike that found the back of the net even after being deflected off of the AV Alta wall. The goal went into the books as an AV Alta own goal. The Mingos had a chance to go ahead in the dying seconds of the first half when Lucca Dourado made a break from the halfway line, but a perfectly-timed tackle foiled that opportunity. The Mingos showed their grit, battling back twice to enter the half level at 2-2.

The second half started off fiery with both sides getting chippy. FMFC kept on the offensive attack, and Aiden Mesias sent in a beautiful ball to Isaac Angking in the 55' that Angking headed into the back of the net to snatch the lead. This advantage would be short-lived as AV Alta found another equalizer in the 60' from Blancas, who earned himself a brace from the spot. Coach Glaeser sent in fresh legs in the 67' with three subs for Forward to try to regain the lead. Late chances came for both teams as they fought to take home all three points. In 90+1', Blancas hit the woodwork on a 25 yard freekick, following that in 90+5', former Mingo, Jimmie Villalobos, hit the bar on a 25 yard strike that rattled the post. Immediately following, the Mingos sent a long through ball that left Garrett McLaughlin on a breakaway, but this was ultimately foiled by the AV defender tracking back. The action-packed match ended in a 3-3 draw and Forward Madison took home a valuable point as they continue their push to secure a playoff spot.

KEYS TO THE MATCH PRESENTED BY THE BURISH GROUP AT UBS

Controlling Emotions: Derby days always have heightened emotions. In a game that can come down to a single moment, composure and control will be the difference maker.

Make the First Move: An early goal can be the difference maker when it comes to a matchup like this. Start fast and keep our foot on the gas.

Small Things Matter: In most of the recent matchups between Richmond and Forward Madison the match has come down to the small details. Attention to those details and punishing mistakes made by Richmond will be key to Forward Madison picking up a crucial three points.

SNAPSHOT: #MADvRIC

Saturday, September 13th, 2025

6pm CST Kickoff

Breese Stevens Field

In-game updates: @ForwardMSNFC

2025 USL LEAGUE ONE RECORD

MAD: 4-8-11

RIC: 6-11-5







