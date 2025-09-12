Match Forecast: Tormenta FC vs. Greenville Triumph SC

Published on September 12, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta FC News Release







STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC is back on the road for the next two matches in USL League One action. The Ibis travel to face Greenville Triumph SC at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 13, for the third time this season.

Tormenta's earliest meeting this season between the clubs resulted in a 2-1 victory over Greenville, with English midfielder Mason Tunbridge scoring both goals. The latest meeting with Greenville ended in a 2-2 draw, with both teams sharing a point. Defender Makel Rasheed scored his first professional goal to put the Ibis ahead in the ninth minute. Midfielder Gabriel Cabral sent in a corner in the 11th minute of stoppage in the second half that found goalkeeper Austin Pack, who headed the ball into the net to tie the game.

Tormenta enters this match coming off two straight home wins, first taking down Forward Madison FC 4-0, who currently sit in 13th place. The Ibis then defeated One Knoxville 2-1, who currently sit in third place in the USL League One standings.

The last time Tormenta faced the Triumph, goalkeeper Austin Pack became the first player in league history to tally five penalty kick saves in League One regular season play. Pack also recently became the first goalkeeper to register multiple seasons with two or more penalty kick saves (2024, 2025). So far this season, Pack has played 21 games, all of which have been starts, and has registered 50 saves, which places him sixth in league overall stats for saves. Pack scored one goal this season, coming from the last meeting between Tormenta and Greenville.

Tormenta midfielder Aaron Walker will be facing his former club on Saturday. Walker played for Greenville from 2019 to 2023, helping them to win their first championship in 2020. Throughout his time at Greenville, Walker tallied over 120 appearances and 15 goals. Walker has been with Tormenta since 2024. He now serves as a player and assistant coach.

Greenville has played 23 matches so far this season, recording six wins, 11 draws and six losses. They have accumulated 24 points, which leaves them in 11th place in the league standings. Greenville's biggest goal-scoring threat is forward Leonardo Castro, who has scored seven goals in his 17 appearances.

Kick off is set for 7:00 p.m. ET at Paladin Stadium in Greenville, South Carolina. Tormenta's next match will be at Lancaster Municipal Stadium against AV Alta FC. The South Georgia squad returns home on Saturday, Sept. 27, to host Richmond Kickers for Paws & Claws Night. Supporters are encouraged to bring their four-legged friends to the match and enjoy $3 White Claws throughout the evening. In partnership with local shelter Fixing the Boro, the club will host a pet adoption event from 5:30-7:00 p.m. Fans who donate pet supplies at the gate will receive free student admission or $5 General Admission tickets. Tickets are available now at tormentafc.com/tickets.







United Soccer League One Stories from September 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.