Know Before You Go: September 13 Match

Published on September 12, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Date: Saturday, September 13

Kickoff: 6:00 PM ET

Venue: Fitzpatrick Stadium, 140 Deering Avenue, Portland, Maine 04102

Where to watch: Watch on NESN+ or ESPN+

Opponent: Chattanooga Red Wolves SC

GET TO KNOW THE CHATTANOOGA RED WOLVES

USL League One's match of the round pits the hottest team in the league-Portland Hearts of Pine (7-4-9), winners of three in a row-against number one team in the league Chattanooga Red Wolves SC (12-2-8). With 34 goals in 22 matches the Red Wolves are the second-highest scoring team in the league, and with three different players boasting 5+ goals each, they can score from anywhere. Chattanooga is just as strong at the other end of the pitch, too-goalkeeper Jason Smith leads the league in clean sheets with 10.

MaineHealth

MaineHealth will be on hand near Gate A to raise awareness around suicide prevention month and support its mission of working together so our communities are the healthiest in America. MaineHealth care team members familiar with suicide support resources will be available to answer questions.

Dempsey Center

The 2025 Dempsey Challenge takes place on September 21. Visit our Dempsey Center friends at their table near Gate A to learn more, register, and take your picture with Flatrick!

Moffat's Alpine Energy

Moffat's Alpine Energy will be handing out samples of their alpine energy drink by the Rustic Taps Terrace. Go check it out!

Town & Country Federal Credit Union

Visit TCFCU's community tabling in the Kids Zone to learn more about youth financial wellness best practices and their youth debit card program. Stop by for more info!

VENDORS AND COMMUNITY

The best way to enjoy food at Fitzy is to arrive early! Have dietary needs, picky eaters in your group, or just don't want to wait in lines during the game? You're welcome to bring your own food, as long as it fits in a 12 ¬Â³x6 ¬Â³x12 ¬Â³ bag. Food options at Fitzpatrick Stadium are limited, so plan ahead!

Please note: No beverages, cans, flasks, bottles, thermoses, etc. are permitted inside Fitzpatrick Stadium, except for medicines and infant/toddler items, which are subject to security approval. Any non-approved liquids need to be poured out prior to entry, to comply with alcohol licensing requirements. Unfortunately, Fitzy does not have any source of public drinking water, but water and other beverages are available for purchase inside.

VENDORS

1. Bard Coffee & Not A Bakery

2. Meet on the Street

3. Falafel Mafia

4. Cheese the Day

5. PB & ME

6. Alabama BBQ

7. Coastal Creamery

8. Empanada Club

9. Gunnar's Icelandic Hot Dogs

10. Lady Shuckers

11. Miller's Meat

12. Bike Brûlée

COMMUNITY

A. MaineHealth

B. Dempsey Center

C. Moffat's Alpine Energy

D. Town & Country Federal Credit Union

*Please note all locations subject to change

WHEN TO GET THERE

Gates open: 4:30 PM

Kickoff: 6:00 PM

Gates are open at 4:30 PM! Please arrive early to skip the lines and cheer on the boys of Maine as they take on the Chattanooga Red Wolves-starting from warmups all the way to the final whistle. We encourage all supporters to arrive prior to 5:15 PM to allow enough time to get through security.

HOW TO GET THERE

Biking

Due to preexisting conflicts, the Bike Valet will not be available for the September 13 home match or the following home match on September 21. We will have bike racks available outside of Gate A available for use, however these will not be monitored. We encourage anyone cycling to the match to bring a bike lock. Thank you for understanding and we look forward to welcoming the Bike Valet back for the remainder of the regular season.

Parking

We recommend the University of Southern Maine (USM) Parking Garage at 88 Bedford Street located at: 88 Bedford Street, Portland, ME 04101

$8 event-day passes are available here on their "Events" tab.

Pass holders are not required to scan their QR code at the parking kiosk. Parking ticket enforcement is linked to the vehicle type and license plate registered when purchasing a parking pass. Anyone who parks in the USM garage without a valid parking pass for any match is subject to receiving a parking violation during the days following the event.







