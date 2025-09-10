USL Championship Veteran Tobi Adewole Signs for Charlotte Independence

Published on September 10, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Charlotte Independence announced today the signing of defender Tobi Adewole, bolstering the team's defensive depth as the season enters its final stretch. The transaction was completed prior to the USL League One Roster Freeze on Monday, September 8.

Adewole joins the Jacks after making nine total appearances for fellow USL League One side Westchester SC this season, scoring one goal.

"We are excited to add Tobi to our roster, as he provides a physical, athletic defensive presence as we head into the home stretch of our season. His championship and international background add experience and savvy to our defensive group," shared Charlotte Independence Head Coach Mike Jeffries.

Prior to his stint with Westchester, Adewole competed with Greifswalder FC in Germany, helping the team secure second place in the Regionalliga Nordost and win the Mecklenburg-Vorpommern State Cup during the 2023-24 season. He also played for RW Koblenz in Germany and Colorado Springs Switchbacks, Indy Eleven, Phoenix Rising FC, and Saint Louis FC, all of the USL Championship. Adewole began his professional career with the Pittsburgh Riverhounds, making 74 appearances and scoring 3 goals over three seasons.

"First and foremost, all glory to God for this opportunity," expressed Adewole. "I am truly excited to join such a historic club. This is already a fantastic group of players with great quality, and I look forward to contributing to our playoff push and helping bring home silverware."

Adewole and the Jacks return home for Hispanic Heritage Night on Friday at 7:00 p.m. to face FC Naples. Don't miss the action-secure your tickets and support the team's playoff push today!







United Soccer League One Stories from September 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.