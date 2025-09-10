While Inaugural Season Rolls Along on the Pitch, WSC Scores More Business Growth

"We may be playing in our first year, but it really is year zero for us as we build not just the soccer side but the business and community side of what we will be doing here," said Mitch Baruchowitz, Majority Owner & CEO of Westchester Soccer Club, when addressing close to 100 local business owners prior to Westchester Soccer Club's home match against Richmond Kickers on Wednesday, September 3. "Like any startup this takes time and we are learning as we go, but as the only professional sports franchise in such a vibrant community, the one where you can bring your family, your friends and actually help build your business right here in Westchester, we feel that the upside is huge."

While the expansion team continues to develop on the pitch, the business offerings WSC has for businesses in and around the county, as well as Rockland and Fairfield, and even into The Bronx, continue to grow. The team's inaugural business partners have included: Northwell Health and SCORE PT include; Leros Transportation Group - luxury transportation partner, Healthfirst - insurance partner, Manhattanville University - premier education partner, Pepsi Bottling Company of New York - beverage partner, RXR - luxury living/real estate partner, MSG Networks - broadcast partner, Breezemont Day Camp - summer day camp partner, Seatgeek - ticketing partner, and Benjamin's Steak House - steak house partner, with others like Duck Donuts coming on as the season heads towards the fall.

Amongst the enthusiastic attendees for the Wednesday business night were groups getting a first look at WSC's work in progress. They included: Serendipity Labs, Crayola Flowers, the Westchester Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the Sleepy Hollow Chamber of Commerce, ManPower, PCSB Bank, and Westchester Visiting Nurses among many others.

Then there is the bigger picture business side, which got a boost this week when it was announced that DealMaker, the leading digital capital-raising platform, announced the launch of DealMaker Sports, a dedicated division pioneering an era of fan-led ownership in sports. The launch, which is including WSC as part of its initial business offerings, is purpose-built for teams, leagues, and athletes to raise capital directly from the communities that power them.

'Our offering is simple...we are part of the community and will keep growing...we are leaning in to make sure we are the best partners we can be right here in our home, not across a bridge or through a tunnel, with a fun, affordable product year-round that you and your families will love," Baruchowitz added. "It's rare in pro sports you get to be in on the ground floor, especially right where your business and your employees live, and we look forward to helping you all as much as your support going forward means to all of us."

Winning on the field takes time for expansion teams, but winning on the business and community side gets accelerated when you work closely with existing and a growing list of partners. The early September event is proof that the ROI is building, with a bright future ahead for all.







