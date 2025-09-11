Greenville Concludes Historic Run in Jägermeister Cup with Loss at Hartford Athletic

September 10, 2025

Hartford, CT - In a much-anticipated Jägermeister Cup semifinal clash, Greenville Triumph SC saw its historic run come to a close with a 3-1 defeat at Hartford Athletic on Wednesday. The match saw all four goals scored in the second half, with Greenville unable to overcome Hartford's late scores. The result eliminated Greenville as the last remaining USL League One side in the interdivisional tournament. The only League One club to make the knockout stages, Greenville closes its Cup campaign with a 4-2-0 record, highlighted by wins over three USL Championship opponents.

The opening half reflected Greenville's disciplined defensive strategy despite the higher-league opponent. The Triumph frustrated Hartford's attack, cutting off lanes and forcing long possessions without real danger. Neither side managed to break through, sending the match into halftime scoreless.

After more than 70 minutes of airtight defending, the match finally opened up. Hartford struck first in the 71st minute on a set piece when Joseph Farrel slipped free at the back post and headed home the opener. Just three minutes later, though, Greenville responded with a perfectly executed free kick. Connor Evans curled a ball into the box that found the head of Zane Bubb, whose redirection set up Evan Lee at the back post to fire in the equalizer. The deadlock held until the 85th minute, when a blocked shot fell to Marlon Hairston, who buried it to restore Hartford's advantage. With Greenville pressing high in stoppage time, Hartford capitalized on the counterattack, sealing the match with Michee Ngalina's breakaway finish in the 97th minute.

Despite late attacking substitutions and a spirited push, the Triumph couldn't overturn the deficit before the final whistle. Greenville now turns focus back to league play, preparing for a quick turnaround as the club hosts rivals Tormenta FC on Saturday night in the Peach States Derby. The match kicks off at 7:00 PM and tickets can be purchased.







