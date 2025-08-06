Tormenta FC Falls 2-1 to FC Naples

August 6, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta FC midfielder Aaron Walker vs. FC Naples

STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC fought hard tonight versus FC Naples on the road in a matchup of two teams needing points on the USL League One table. Forward Niall Reid-Stephen scored his sixth goal of the season tonight, but Tormenta FC ultimately fell to the home side with a final score of 2-1.

FC Naples opened the scoring in the 36th minute with a strike from the center of the box, landing the ball in the bottom left corner. Less than five minutes later, Tormenta FC's forward Niall Reid-Stephen slipped past an FC Naples defender before burying the ball in the back of the net, thanks to a long, over-the-top assist from midfielder Handwalla Bwana.

In first-half stoppage time, the home side capitalized again and pulled ahead just before the halftime whistle, bringing the score to 2-1. After a calm start to the second half, Tormenta FC continued to battle for a result in Florida but could not find the back of the net. The match finished in Naples' favor with a final score of 2-1.

After another road trip to New York this Sunday up to Westchester FC, the squad will return home at the end of the month for a rematch against Forward Madison FC on Saturday, August 30, at 7:30 p.m. ET. Make sure to mark your calendars and get tickets now.

Box Score:

Tormenta FC 1-2 FC Naples

TRM Starting XI: Austin Pack, Callum Stretch, Makel Rasheed, Thabo Nare, Gabriel Alves, Alon Drey, Aaron Walker ©, Niall Reid-Stephen, Mason Tunbridge, Yaniv Bazini, Handwalla Bwana

NAP Starting XI: Edward Delgado ©, Max Glasser, Julian Cisneros, Jake Dengler, Brecc Evans, Chris Heckenberg, Ian Cerro, Luka Prpa, Marc Torrellas, Andres Ferrín, Karsen Henderlong

Scoring Summary:

NAP: 36', Karsen Henderlong

TRM: 41', Niall Reid-Stephen (Handwalla Bwana)

NAP: 45+', Luka Prpa

Misconduct Summary:

NAP: 16', Marc Torrellas (Yellow)

TRM: 44', Alon Drey (Yellow)

