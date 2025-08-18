Red Wolves Return to the Top with Road Win in Texas

SHERMAN, Texas - An early goal from Declan Watters secures a win and three points for the visiting Red Wolves.

Chattanooga traveled to Texas to face Texoma FC on Saturday evening with their sights set on moving back into the top spot in USL League One.

The game was packed with action early on as Chattanooga nearly fell behind less then a minute in. Keeper, Jason Smith came up with a huge one on one save after a Red Wolves turnover led to a breakaway.

The Red Wolves responded with two really good chances inside the ten-minute mark. The team almost broke through after an Omar Hernandez cross found the head Pedro Hernandez that was directed off the outside of the post. However, Chattanooga supporters would not have to wait too much longer for what would ultimately be the game winner. After winning a set piece near the corner flag, Wynand Wessels whipped in a perfect ball to a wide-open Declan Watters for the goal that was headed in.

Smith continued to have himself a performance, having to come up with two quality saves to head into halftime with a clean sheet and a one-goal advantage. The Red Wolves earned a penalty kick eight minutes into the second half giving themselves the opportunity to double their advantage. Matthew Bentley stepped up and took the penalty, which was placed to the goalkeepers' right, but the keeper came up with a big stop keeping Texoma within striking distance.

Smith would later be called into action coming up with a few big saves to keep the clean sheet alive and well. One of his saves came again on a one on one with a Texoma player and he would finish the game with five saves.

Chattanooga has 39 points and the top spot in League One, having played one more game than Spokane Velocity who sit second and just two points back. The Red Wolves return to CHI Memorial Stadium for a three game homestand beginning Saturday, August 23 at 7:00 p.m. The team will take on South Georgia Tormenta FC.

