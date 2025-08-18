Goalkeeper Drew Romig Retires from Professional Soccer

CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte Independence announced today that goalkeeper Drew Romig has retired from professional soccer. Romig appeared in three cup matches for the Independence this season, twice in the U.S. Open Cup and once in the USL Jagermeister Cup.

Across those appearances, he earned two wins, highlighted by a 3-0 clean sheet against the Richmond Strikers on July 26.

Romig will now move into the coaching realm, joining the men's soccer team at Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville (SIUE) as an assistant at the Division-1 level.

"I'm incredibly grateful to have shared the field with this special group of guys this season," shared Romig. "This team has so much more to accomplish, and I'll be cheering them on every step of the way. Stepping away from professional soccer was not an easy decision, but the opportunity to move into a full-time coaching role was one I could not pass up."

"I want to thank the coaches, players, ownership group, and, most importantly, our amazing fans for their support and for making my time in Charlotte unforgettable. As I take this next step in my career, I'm especially grateful to my family and friends who have been by my side through every moment and helped make this dream a reality. I'm excited for what's ahead and can't wait to see the Jacks bring home a Championship this season."

"I wish Drew well in the first step of his coaching career," shared Charlotte Independence Head Coach Mike Jeffries. "Drew was pure class with us - great mentality and attitude, was a pleasure to work with, gave everything daily and always came in to training with a smile. Most importantly, he did a fantastic job when called on to play."

Romig made six starts for South Georgia Tormenta in 2023, ranking 12th in the league with 31 saves. He previously spent two seasons with Memphis 901 FC in the USL Championship, where he started 24 matches and recorded six clean sheets.

At the college level, Romig began his career at North Carolina (2016-19), appearing in eight games, including two ACC Championships and NCAA College Cup runs. He finished at Belmont University, earning 18 wins across 2020-21, twice making the SoCon All-Tournament Team and the NCAA D1 South All-Region First Team.

Charlotte Independence wishes Drew the best of luck in this next chapter.

