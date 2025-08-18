Chattanooga Red Wolves Sign Midfielder Matt Acosta

Published on August 18, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Chattanooga, TN - The Chattanooga Red Wolves are excited to announce the signing of midfielder Matt Acosta.

Acosta, a versatile and dynamic presence in the midfield, brings a wealth of experience from both the collegiate and semi-professional ranks. He spent several years developing with the New York Red Bulls Academy, honing his technical skills and competitive edge. Acosta began his college career at Rutgers University before transferring to UNC Chapel Hill for his senior season, competing at the highest level of NCAA Division I soccer.

During the summer months, Acosta sharpened his game with FC Motown, contributing to their strong performances in the NPSL.

"We knew we wanted to add some depth to our group centrally as we attempt to make a run towards the end of the season. Matt had a great college career, but more importantly has attributes that we think will fit well with our group," said Scott Mackenzie, Chattanooga Red Wolves Head Coach. "He is a hard working, technically gifted midfielder with a chip on his shoulder. We are excited to add his quality to our group."

Acosta is eager to get started in Chattanooga. "I'm excited to get going with the team, and hopefully get a lot of wins" Acosta said.

Acosta will join the Red Wolves immediately and be available for selection in the coming matches.

