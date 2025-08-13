Chattanooga Red Wolves Name Kimberly Smith as Chief Business Officer

August 13, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC News Release







CHATTANOOGA, TN - The Chattanooga Red Wolves Soccer Club is proud to announce the promotion of Kimberly Smith to Chief Business Officer (CBO), effective immediately.

Since joining the organization, Kimberly has played a pivotal role in driving strategic growth, strengthening community partnerships, and enhancing the club's operational excellence. Her leadership, vision, and dedication have made a lasting impact on the Red Wolves' business and brand development.

In her new role as CBO, Kimberly will oversee all business operations, including marketing, sponsorships, fan engagement, and revenue generation strategies, ensuring the club continues its upward trajectory both on and off the pitch.

"Proud to be part of something special in Chattanooga. From the energy in the front office to the roar of our fans in the stands, the Red Wolves are rising. This team is making a statement-and I'm honored to be on this journey," said Smith. "Whether you are a valued season ticket member or a new fan looking for a fun way to spend an evening, we have an experience for you at CHI Memorial Stadium. Make plans to join us August 23rd when we are back at the DEN to face South Georgia Tormenta and celebrate College Night!

Tickets are available at https://www.chattanoogaredwolves-sc.com/tickets/







