Charlotte Independence Announce Signing of Versatile Talent Paolo Alcocer

August 8, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte Independence announced today that the club has signed Paolo Alcocer for the remainder of the 2025 USL League One season, pending league and federation approval.

Alcocer gained professional experience in the Bolivian top flight, where he last played for Universitario de Vinto in Bolivia's top flight league. Alcocer played for four clubs in the División de Fútbol Profesional, appearing for Palmaflor, Bolivar, and Aurora prior to Universitario de Vinto. A product of the Charlotte Soccer Academy, the 24-year-old returns to the Queen City to play for the Independence.

"We are delighted to welcome Paolo back to Charlotte and to have him join our roster," shared Charlotte Independence Head Coach Mike Jeffries. "Paolo is a strong technical player with the ability to fill several positions. With his experience in first division Bolivia, he brings savvy and a strong technical element to the game. His composure on the ball and ability to play out of pressure fit well with our style of play - I look forward to seeing his contributions with us."

Alcocer's addition bolsters the team's depth as they look to continue their push toward the USL League One playoffs.

Born in Ansbach, Germany, Alcocer was raised in the United States and began his youth career with South Georgia Tormenta's academy. He later joined Charlotte Soccer Academy and spent time alternating between playing in North Carolina and with Weston FC in Florida from 2017 to 2019.

Alcocer holds dual citizenship in Bolivia and the United States. He represented Bolivia at the youth international level, earning appearances with the country's U15, U17, and U20 national teams.

