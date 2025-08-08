Tormenta FC's Ian Cameron Steps Down as Head Coach

August 8, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta FC News Release









South Georgia Tormenta FC Head Coach Ian Cameron

(South Georgia Tormenta FC) South Georgia Tormenta FC Head Coach Ian Cameron(South Georgia Tormenta FC)

STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC today announced that longtime head coach Ian Cameron will depart the club, effective immediately.

A former collegiate coach at Mercer University and Eckerd College, Cameron joined South Georgia Tormenta FC in 2018 as the club's USL League Two head coach. Cameron was named head coach of the first team in 2020, leading South Georgia to a USL League One title in 2022.

During Cameron's nearly five years at the helm in Statesboro, South Georgia compiled a 58-73-33 record across all competitions, executed the record-breaking transfer of Nick Akoto to EFL League One side Burton Albion FC in 2024, and placed seven players on a USL League All-League Team.

In the interim, Mark McKeever will serve as Tormenta FC Head Coach and Jordan Bell as Associate Coach.

Images from this story







United Soccer League One Stories from August 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.