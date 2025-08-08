Match Preview: FMFC vs One Knoxville SC

August 8, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

SETTING THE SCENE

Forward Madison FC return to action on Saturday, August 9th, as they host One Knoxville SC back at Breese. This matchup marks the third meeting between the two clubs.

Following a hard-fought match against the Chattanooga Red Wolves on Wednesday night that resulted in a 2-1 loss, the Mingos will look to rally and come back strong at home this weekend. This will be the second of five home matches for the 'Gos in August. With a long run on home turf, this could be the opportunity for Forward to turn up the gas and claw their way into playoff position.

FMFC VS. CHATTANOOGA RED WOLVES

The first half of the match saw the Chattanooga Red Wolves come out with an aggressive offensive attack that tested the Forward Madison defense. Just two minutes in, Red Wolves midfielder, Matt Bentley, tested the Flamingos' backline, forcing a solid save from goalkeeper, Wallis Lapsley. Chattanooga forward, Omar Hernandez, also threatened with a shot from outside the box that went just wide. As the half progressed, Forward Madison began to find its rhythm and settled into the game. A close chance for the Flamingos came when a clearance from a Chattanooga defender ricocheted off forward Garrett McLaughlin, leading to a comfortable save for Chattanooga goalkeeper, Jason Smith. The Mingos' defense stood strong against a flurry of Red Wolves' chances, and a boost in possession eventually led to a chance of their own in the 35th minute from forward, Juan Galindrez. The chance saw Galindrez' wide-angle shot deflected by a Chattanooga defender, and another comfortable save from Smith. Despite the back-and-forth action, with minimal chances toward the end of the half, the teams remained deadlocked and headed into the locker room with the score tied 0-0.

The second half kicked off with Forward Madison maintaining a lot of the early possession. Despite their control, the Red Wolves' defense held firm. The deadlock was finally broken in the 54th minute when Chattanooga's Bentley delivered a pass back across the box for Omar Hernandez who slotted the ball home to give the Red Wolves a 1-0 lead. The Mingos responded by dominating possession, which led to a series of attacks that resulted in five shots and four corners. The Mingos' attacking efforts paid off in the 78th minute when a throw-in found McLaughlin, whose header to the back post was sent home by Derek Gebhard, tying the match at 1-1. The Gebhard goal now sees him as Forward Madison FC's All-Time Leading Goal-Scorer in club history. Forward Madison nearly took the lead in the 86th minute, but a strike from Damiá Viader sailed just wide. However, it was Chattanooga who had the final say. A counter-attack in the closing minutes led to a late goal from Vazquez, sealing a 2-1 win for the Red Wolves.

KEYS TO THE MATCH PRESENTED BY THE BURISH GROUP AT UBS

Check out the UBS Keys to the Match as the Mingos take on One Knoxville SC

Tale of the Tape: The matchup numbers shows that Forward Madison FC and One Knoxville SC have drawn 5 times in the history of their clubs meeting. One team will have to step up on offense to break through this stalemate pattern.

A Game of Defense: A match up of last year's Goalkeeper of the Year nominees. Forward Madison FC's Bernd Schipmann has started to find a groove as of late. With two clean sheets in the last four games that he has featured in, Schipmann's presence in the net will be key for the Mingos.

Get on the Scoresheet First: The Mingos need goals, and at the moment, Lucca Dorado (3) and Derek Gebhard (6) are the ones providing. Getting the ball to them early will be helpful for Forward to get on the scoresheet first and control the pace of the game from there.

SNAPSHOT: #MADvKNX

Saturday, August 9th, 2025

7:00pm CST Kickoff

Breese Stevens Field

In-game updates: @ForwardMSNFC

2025 USL LEAGUE ONE RECORD

MAD: 3-6-8

KNX: 7-2-6







