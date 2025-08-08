Westchester Soccer Club Returns Home Sunday Night to Face South Georgia in Key USL League One Playoff Positioning Matchup

August 8, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Late Goal Lifts Union Omaha Over WSC 2-1: Stefano Pino scored off a wild scramble in front of the net deep into stoppage time to give Union Omaha a come from behind 2-1 win over Westchester SC on Wednesday night in Nebraska, sending WSC to its fifth one goal loss in its last six matches decided by one score. Following a scoreless first half WSC drew first blood when Prince Saydee beat veteran keeper Rafiatu Nuhuu in the 51st minute to give the visitors the 1-0 lead. The action then went back and forth before Ryan Betcher dribbled a shot through a crowd and past a screened keeper Andrew Hammersley to knot the score and set up the late dramatics.

After Pino's goal, WSC actually had a chance to again knot the score in the closing seconds, as Kemar Lawrence lofted a long cross towards the goal that J.C. Obergon headed past Nuhuu, but the shot hit the crossbar just before the final whistle. The loss drops WSC to 3-8-6 in USL League One play and lifts Omaha off the bottom of the league table. Union Omaha outshot WSC 23-13 in the match.

Trying To Be Less Friendly Hosts: A forfeit win over Spokane, due to The Velocity using an ineligible player, on July 16 gave WSC their only USL League One match home win of the season. Outside of the forfeit, WSC is 0-4-2 in Mount Vernon in League play this season. Their other home win come in US Open Cup play, a 3-2 win over the NY Pancyprian Freedoms On May 2.

Table Stakes Week: WSC is in the midst of its busiest week of the season, with three matches in eight days. Seven of WSC's last ten matches have been against teams currently in playoff positions, with the club going 1-3-2 in the six (the lone win by forfeit over Spokane). WSC is 2-3-2 thus far against clubs currently outside of playoff spots this season.

Road Work: WSC has enjoyed more success away from their home turf in USL League one play thus far, going 2-3-5 thus far on the road. That includes wins at Madison and Texoma and a 4-4 tie at Richmond, which is the club's high mark for goals scored thus far this season.

Solving The Second Half: WSC's USL play has literally been a tale of two halves. In matches where they have either outscored or matched goals with their opponent in the second half, the club is undefeated (2-0-4). In matches where the opponents have dominated the second half, WSC is winless. Their 35 goals allowed are most in USL League One, and they have yet to record a clean sheet in league play.

Close But Not: Six of the last nine WSC w/l decisions have been decided by one goal, with WSC going 1-5-0 in those six matches. Overall in USL League One play, WSC has had four matches decided by one goal, going 1-3-0 in the four this far.

Finding the Net Again: Removing the 3-0 forfeit win over Spokane,WSC enters the week looking to break out of a bit of a scoring slump. The club has found the back of the goal just four times in its last five fully played league matches, after landing 19 goals in its first 11 USL League One matchups to start the season.

Obregón Booting The League: Forward Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. (New York, NY) continues to be one of USL League One's most prolific offensive threats. Obregon's 13 overall goals easily tops the team in all games played. The 2024 USL League One All-League First Team forward now has nine USL League One goals, which leads the league. His 48 shots in league action is also first amongst all players. He was also a finalist for USL League One Player of the Month for May.

Other League Leaders: Jonathan Bolanos 25 chances created rank 7th in the league so far, and Conor McGlynn's four goals tie him for 16th. Dane Jacomen is currently 9th in saves with 32.

On The Team Side: WSC enters the match tied for 9th in scoring in USL League One with 23 goals, tied for 6th in passing accuracy (81%) and 6th in conversion rate (17%).

Homegrown Scorers: In USL play, New York area natives Obregón (New York, NY) McGlynn (Middle Village, NY), Samory Powder and Noah Powder (Edison, NJ) have accounted for 21 of the club's 30 goals thus far, giving the back of the net a decided NY area edge so far. WSC's current roster features eight players who can call the greater New York area home. In addition, defender Kemar "Taxi" Lawrence has logged time in his career as a popular member of the New York Red Bulls. Defender Noah Powder and his brother Samory Powder have also logged time in the Red Bulls development system.

Brotherly Success: The Powder brothers, Samory and Noah (Edison, NJ), are just the fifth pair of brothers to suit up as teammates in a League One match, and the first pair of brothers to be named to the USL League One Team of the Week as teammates in the same week. Midfielder Noah Powder was named Player of the Week presented by Konami eFootball with three goal contributions in a 4-4 draw against the Richmond Kickers on April 19. Noah Powder's assist on Samory Powder's goal in the 53rd minute marked the second time in league history a pair of brothers have connected for a joint goal participation (Arturo/David Rodriguez (NTX), 2019). Then we have Samory Powder, the first-year professional registered a beauty of a first professional goal off an assist from his older brother, Noah at Richmond, and followed that up with his second goal, the club's only tally, at Spokane.

Other Honors:

Week Four; Defender Tobi Adewole (Cheverly, Md.) Jonathan Bolanos, Conor McGlynn and Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. to the USL Bench.

Week Ten; Conor McGlynn and Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. named to the USL Bench.

Week Eleven: Andrew Hammersley named to USL Bench.

Week Twelve: JC Obregón named to USL Bench.

Week Fourteen: Defender Josh Drack and Midfielder Prince Saydee named to USL Bench

Week Fifteen: Dean Guezen, registered the first multi-goal-contribution match of his professional career selected to USL Team of the week..

Week Sixteen: Prince Saydee, Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr., and Head Coach Dave Carton were selected to USL Team of the week.

Week 19; Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. names to USL Bench

Week 22: Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. names to USL Bench

Dutch Influence: In addition to the New York locals dotting the roster, WSC is drawing strength from...The Netherlands. The club has a trio of Dutch players as the season starts rolling, including forward Koen Blommestijn (Amstelveen, Netherlands), midfielders Daniel Bouman (Blaricum, Netherlands) and Dean Guezen (Amsterdam, Netherlands).

Up Next: WSC heads to Charlotte on August 15.

Memorial Field, Mt. Vernon, NY

Date/Time of the Match August 10, 2025, 7 PM

Location: The Stadium at Memorial Field

WSC's Record 3- 8-6

South Georgia Tormenta

Record: 4-10-4

Head Coach: Ian Cameron







