Charlotte Independence Add Jamaican Goalkeeper Amal Knight

August 8, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte Independence announced today the signing of goalkeeper Amal Knight to a USL League One contract, pending league and federation approval. Knight, 31, most recently played for Chitwan in the Nepal Super League early in 2025.

Knight brings veteran experience to the Jacks' goalkeeper unit, having made 21 appearances for Lexington SC last season. He finished the year third in USL League One in total saves (73) and recorded four clean sheets, showcasing his reliability and shot-stopping ability.

"We are excited to sign Amal Knight for the remainder of the season," shared Charlotte Independence Head Coach Mike Jeffries. "He brings experience internationally and in the USL system; most importantly, he is a quality goalkeeper and a positive locker room individual. He showcased his shot-stopping ability and goalkeeping prowess quite enough playing against us for Lexington. It definitely will be good to have him on our side."

The Jamaican international has played across multiple USL clubs since beginning his professional career, including stints with FC Tucson and San Diego Loyal, and brings over 60 career appearances in the USL system. Knight won the Jamaican Premier League title in 2022 with Harbor View FC.

Knight has earned 13 caps for the Jamaican national team, most recently featuring in a 2022 international friendly against Morocco, where he played the full 90 minutes.

The 2025 season continues on Saturday, August 9 for the Jacks as they host Greenville Triumph SC.







