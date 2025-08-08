Match Preview: Texoma FC vs FC Naples

August 8, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)









Naples, FL - Los Pájaros face off against FC Naples at Paradise Coast Sports Complex Stadium, Saturday, August 9th at 6:30 PM CST. Watch the game live on ESPN+.

The End of the Road (Trip)

Los Pájaros will close out their month-long road trip this Saturday with a visit to FC Naples. Over the past two league away fixtures, Texoma has battled through some of the league's toughest competition, earning 2 hard-fought points against two of the current Top 4 sides. Those performances have kept the playoff dream alive, as the team remains firmly in the hunt, holding on to 7th place in the standings.

This weekend's clash presents another opportunity to gain ground in the table. With just 13 matches remaining in the regular season, every point will be vital in the push toward the postseason.

Floridian Firepower

This Saturday's match will be just the second time ever that these sides face off. Their first encounter happened in April at Bearcat Stadium where Naples would come out the victor. A lot of things have changed for both sides since then. With a now complete and in-form roster, Los Pájaros will be wanting to get their win back in the sunshine state.

After their 2-1 win against South Georgia Tormenta FC on Wednesday night, FC Naples jumped to third place in the standings. Naples' leading man, Karsen Henderlong, was one of the goal scorers on the night, continuing to impress this season. Henderlong is currently tied for top scorer in the league with 9 goals.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Brandon McManus: The 24-year-old forward made the most of his late cameo off the bench last match against Charlotte Independence, scoring the equalizer in the 83rd minute in Los Pájaros 3-3 draw. McManus, notorious for performing in high pressure moments, will be a key player on Saturday, whether on the bench or in the starting XI.

Teddy Baker: The Englishman opened the scoring for Los Pájaros last Saturday against Charlotte with his third goal of the season. The midfielder has shown his ability to aid the attack for Texoma multiple times this season. He will look to make his mark on the match against FC Naples and help Texoma win.







