Texoma Walks Away with a Point

August 2, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

CHARLOTTE, NC - Texoma FC (5-6-6, 21 Points) picked up an important point away from home against Charlotte Independence (7-7-4, 28 Points).

Match Recap

Goal 14' - Souaibou Marou (CLT)

Goal 31' - Juan Moreno (CLT)

Yellow Card 32' - Will Perkins (TXO)

Goal 39' - Teddy Baker (TXO)

Yellow Card 45+1' - Jordan Chavez (TXO)

Red Card 45+4' - Souaibou Marou (CLT)

Yellow Card 45+7' - Rafael Jauregui (CLT)

Substitution 45' - Christian Chaney - ON; Rafael Jauregui - OFF (CLT)

Yellow Card 46' - Reid Valentine (TXO)

Goal 60' - Fabrice Ngah (CLT)

Substitution 67' - Brandon McManus & JP Jordan - ON; Preston Kilwien & Reid Valentine - OFF (TXO)

Substitution 69' - Tumi Moshobane & Christopher Jaime - ON; Jon Bakero & Juan Moreno - OFF (CLT)

Goal 72' - Luke McCormick; Asst. JP Jordan (TXO)

Substitution 78' - Lamin Jawneh - ON; Brayan Padilla - OFF (TXO)

Goal 83' - Brandon McManus (TXO)

Yellow Card 88' - Omar Ciss (CLT)

Substitution 89' - Anthony Sorenson & Pele Ousmanou - ON; Omar Ciss & Fabrice Ngah - OFF (CLT)

A Tie to End The Trilogy

In what was the third of a trilogy of meetings between Texoma FC and Charlotte Independence, both sides walked away with a point in a match full of drama, action, and goals. The night started off in favor of the home side as two goals within 30 minutes gave the Jacks the advantage. Los Pájaros would respond with a deflected Teddy Baker strike that cut the deficit in half for Texoma. As if that wasn't enough, Charlotte would be awarded a penalty late into the first half that would be saved by Javier Garcia to keep the score 2-1. The drama would continue as Jacks striker Souaibou Marou would receive his marching orders for violent conduct.

With the home side down to 10 men, Los Pájaros had the opportunity to pull ahead, but another Charlotte goal would increase the score to 3-1 and make the task that much more difficult for Texoma. Nevertheless, Coach Forbes' substitutions would prove to inject energy into the attacking front as a JP Jordan assisted Luke McCormick goal and a late 83rd minute goal from Brandon McManus would help Los Pájaros secure a point away from home.

Super Subs

Tonight's match saw two Texoma substitutions contribute 2 goals that proved vital in securing a point for the away side. JP Jordan had an instant impact on the game, assisting Luke McCormick for his first assist for Los Pájaros this season and to cut the deficit to one. Entering the match alongside Jordan was 24-year-old Brandon McManus who scored a late 83rd minute goal to bring Los Pájaros level. This would be McManus' 3rd goal in USL League One this season and his 5th in all competitions.

La Javineta Continua

"La Javineta" keeps rolling in USL League One and for Texoma this season. The McAllen native made 3 saves on the night, including a terrific penalty save at the end of the first half to help Los Pájaros come away with a point. Garcia's penalty stop is his 3rd of the season (vs El Paso, 4/26; vs Madison, 7/5).

Looking Forward

Texoma FC returns to Bearcat Stadium in USL League One play to Chattanooga Red Wolves on August 16. Kickoff is at 7:30 PM CST.







