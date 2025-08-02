Kickers Host 4,393 Fans at Home, Fall 1-2 to Naples

August 2, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

The Kickers fell 1-2 to FC Naples at home on Saturday. The Roos controlled the early minutes and the late minutes of the match, with only a short window conceded to the visiting Blues. Eighteen-year-old Landon Johnson scored his first professional goal. Making his second start on the season, he was joined in the Starting XI by fellow 18-year-old Griffin Garnett and 19-year-old James Sneddon.

Three minutes into the game, the Kickers' first attempt was set in motion by Maxi Schenfeld sending a ball across the field to Simon Fitch. Fitch started the break into the final third finding Landon Johnson, who connected with Josh Kirkland. Kirkland fed the ball past a decoy Johnson to Dakota Barnathan, positioned inside the 18. Barnathan ripped a shot on goal that was deflected. Maxi controlled the rebound and laced a shot just over the crossbar.

Simon Fitch placed a perfect long ball into the opposing half connecting with Josh Kirkland on the run in the seventh. Kirkland dodged a defender and looked to put one away but the keeper was able to get in front of it.

Griffin Garnett found Landon Johnson on the left wing in the 12th minute. Johnson finished the job from there, making a quick run into the final third and slotting a low shot right past the goalie. The score marked the young pro's first career goal, one for his hometown side.

In the 32nd, Landon Johnson contributed to the defensive effort and won the ball near the Kickers' own 18 and pushed towards midfield. Landon took it coast to coast and found a line for a shot surrounded by three defenders, but the ball fell just left of the post.

FC Naples put together their first offensive attack in the 37th minute, but Richmond's defense was superb and kept James Sneddon clean in between the pipes.

The visitors crafted a scoring opportunity in the 54th minute, but the Kickers did not budge on the defensive end as they fended off two shot attempts before clearing the ball.

Naples evened the score with a goal in the 58th.

FC Naples earned a penalty kick in the 61st but were unable to capitalize as Sneddon forced the unconventional shot wide.

Naples tallied a second goal in the 64th minute.

Darwin Espinal controlled the rebound from a cleared free kick in the 82nd minute and laced a shot at the goal but it ended up just above the crossbar.

In extra time, Simon Fitch played the ball in from the corner finding the head of Klaidi Cela inside the six. Cela's clean redirection slammed into the cross bar and the defense was able to clear it.

The Kickers continued to push until the final whistle but could not find an opening as they fell to Naples, 2-1.







