Tormenta FC Ties 2-2 with Greenville, Goalkeeper Austin Pack Equalizes in Stoppage Time

August 2, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta FC News Release







STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC ended on level footing with Greenville Triumph SC in tonight's edition of the Peach States Derby. Defender Makel Rasheed's first professional goal and a last-minute equalizer by goalkeeper Austin Pack helped Tormenta to a 2-2 draw at Tormenta Stadium.

Tonight's derby started swiftly with a milestone for Tormenta defender Makel Rasheed in the ninth minute. A cross from a set piece by midfielder Mason Tunbridge gave way for Rasheed to beat the Greenville players to the ball, where he headed the ball past the visiting keeper and into the net. This goal marked Rasheed's first goal as a professional footballer and his first goal in a Tormenta jersey. After much action on both sides of the pitch, the first half came to an end following a precise shot to the top of the net by forward Yaniv Bazini in the 45th minute, which the Greenville goalkeeper narrowly saved.

The visitors seemingly came back with a chip on their shoulder, as not much time would pass in the second half before their first retaliatory act. In the 67th minute, Greenville midfielder Rodrigo Robles found the back of the net, following some slight chaos in the Tormenta box. Tormenta's rivals would then take the lead after a penalty kick taken by Robles in the 74th minute of action.

The game was about to end in Greenville's favor until a corner kick in the 11th minute of second-half stoppage time gave Tormenta a lifeline. Midfielder Gabriel Cabral's corner found its way to goalkeeper Austin Pack, who headed the ball in the visitors' goal to tie it all up for the Ibis. Pack is now the second goalkeeper in USL League One history to score a goal.

Tormenta FC will travel to challenge FC Naples in Naples, FL, for the next league match on Wednesday, August 6, at 8:00 p.m. The squad returns home at the end of the month for a league rematch against Forward Madison FC on Saturday, August 30, at 7:30 p.m. Make sure to mark your calendars and get tickets now.

For more information or media inquiries, please contact Bernadette O'Donnell at bodonnell@tormentafc.com.

HIGHLIGHTS, PHOTOS, INTERVIEWS

Box Score:

Tormenta FC 2-2 Greenville Triumph SC

TRM Starting XI: Austin Pack, Oscar Jimenez, Thabo Nare, Makel Rasheed, Gabriel Alves, Gabriel Cabral, Conor Doyle (C), Jonathan Nyandjo, Mason Tunbridge, Handwalla Bwana, Yaniv Bazini

GVL Starting XI: Gunther Rankenburg, Tyler Polak, Toby Sims, Anthony Patti, Brandon Fricke (C), Ben Zakowski, Louis Herrera, Pascal Corvino, Connor Evans, Ropapa Mensah, Rodrigo Robles

Scoring Summary:

TRM: 9', Makel Rasheed (Assisted by Mason Tunbridge)

GVL: 67', Rodrigo Robles (Assisted by Ivan Agyaakwah)

GVL: 74', Rodrigo Robles (PK)

TRM: 90+', Austin Pack (Assisted by Gabriel Cabral)

Misconduct Summary:

GVL: 8', Louis Herrera (Yellow)

TRM: 25', Gabriel Cabral (Yellow)

GVL: 40', Tyler Polak (Yellow)

TRM: 43', Gabriel Alves (Yellow)

TRM: 72', Austin Pack (Yellow)

TRM: 76', Aaron Walker (Yellow)

GVL: 90+', Connor Evans (Yellow)







United Soccer League One Stories from August 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.