Tormenta FC Misses the Mark against Madison

July 23, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta FC News Release









South Georgia Tormenta FC forward Jonathan Nyandjo

(South Georgia Tormenta FC)

STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC just missed out on three points against Forward Madison FC on Saturday night. The Ibis head to its next destination, Miami, Florida, following its 1-0 defeat in Madison.

Saturday night's match kicked off with intensity on both sides of the pitch. Forward Yaniv Bazini nearly scored the first goal of the game in the 11th minute, but was denied by the crossbar. Shortly after, Forward Madison's attack found the back of the net, but the shot was called offside, denying the home side a goal. It wouldn't be long until Tormenta's defense was met with another threat, as in the 28th minute, a curved shot into the left side of the net by Lucca Dourado gave the lead to the Wisconsin squad.

Tormenta came into the second half with increased determination, creating multiple chances to get on the scoreline. One such moment came in the 62nd minute, with defender Gabriel Alves taking a powerful shot from outside the 18-yard box, which was only narrowly saved by the Flamingos' goalkeeper. In the end, Tormenta just barely missed the mark against Forward Madison, ending the game in a 1-0 defeat.

Notably, Tormenta defender Callum Stretch made his 50th appearance for the Ibis and his overall professional career in tonight's match.

South Georgia closes out its three-match road stretch with a flight to Miami for Jägermeister Cup action against Miami FC on Saturday, July 26. Tormenta FC's next home match is Saturday, August 2, hosting rivals Greenville Triumph SC Back to School Bash. All students, families, teachers and school staff can purchase $4 tickets.

