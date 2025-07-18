Tormenta FC Takes All Three Points against Union Omaha

July 18, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC defeated Union Omaha on Friday night for the first time in team history and earned all three points to kick off their 10-day road trip. The 2-1 victory at Werner Park was made possible through a brace courtesy of Israeli forward Yaniv Bazini.

The match kicked off with lots of action as a hungry Tormenta FC made attempts at scoring early in the first half. The team didn't have to wait long, as a slip-up by the Omaha defense in the ninth minute provided the means for Bazini to pounce on the ball and score. The Owls responded with a goal of their own in the 13th minute. However, a cross into the box by forward Taylor Gray gave Bazini another opportunity to return the lead to Tormenta, completing his second brace of the year. Gray seemingly wanted a piece of the action, as the Omaha keeper narrowly blocked his shot in the 24th minute. Bazini almost placed the ball in the goal, but a handball call returned possession to the home team.

Goalkeeper Sam Jones made his presence known with numerous game-saving plays in the second half of the match. The Tormenta Academy alumni made his second league appearance tonight against the Owls after climbing every rung of the club's pathway to professional soccer. His performance was advantageous in maintaining the lead, especially when faced with numerous shot attempts by the Omaha attack. Ultimately, the offensive efforts by the home team were not enough to equalize the game, giving the victory to Tormenta FC.

Tormenta FC continues its extended road trip and flies to Wisconsin to face Forward Madison for the first time this season on Wednesday, July 23. The team will then fly to Miami for Jägermeister Cup action against Miami FC on Saturday, July 26. South Georgia's next home match is Saturday, August 2, as Tormenta FC hosts rivals Greenville Triumph for the club's Back to School Bash. All students, families, teachers and school staff can purchase $4 tickets.







