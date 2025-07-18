One Knoxville SC Hosts Westchester SC on America Night at Covenant Health Park

One Knoxville SC returns to action this Saturday, July 19, hosting Westchester SC at Covenant Health Park. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. The club is teaming up with Zoo Knoxville to celebrate America Night, promising fun for fans of all ages. For those unable to attend in person, the match will be streamed live on ESPN+.

One Knoxville is coming off a statement win against second-place AV Alta FC. The 3-1 victory marked their second straight win and moved the team up to fifth in the USL League One standings- despite having played the fewest games in the league.

Westchester SC is coming off of a 3-2 loss against Spokane Velocity FC, however, earning all 3 points due to an ineligible player being fielded by Spokane. They are currently in 12th place and on a three-game losing streak, with four losses in their last five. However, Westchester sits just two points out of ninth and are in position to make a push for a top-eight placement in the second half of the season.

Westchester poses a serious threat offensively. They rank fifth in goals scored and are led by Juan Carlos Obregon Jr., the league's top scorer this season. This marks the second straight match in which Knoxville faces one of League One's top attacking teams.

The downfall of Westchester has been their defense. Westchester has conceded the most goals in the league with 32.

The two teams tied 1-1 in their previous matchup this season, with Kempes Tekiela scoring on a penalty for the lone One Knoxville goal.

One Knoxville will look to climb the standings and push that winning streak to three games while Westchester looks to shore up their defense and get on the right track for the second half of the season.

Saturday's game promises excitement, with a high-powered attack and shaky defense coming to town. The America Night festivities, featuring Zoo Knoxville, will add to the fun, offering entertainment throughout the evening.

Whether you're a die-hard fan or new to the sport, Saturday's matchup is a great night out for families, kids, and even non-soccer fans. With plenty of action expected on the pitch and in the stands, there's something for everyone at Covenant Health Park.







