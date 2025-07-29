Knoxville Aims to Stay Unbeaten at Home vs. Charlotte Independence in the USL League One

July 29, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - One Knoxville SC returns to Covenant Health Park for the first time in more than a week to take on Charlotte Independence at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 30. Knoxville remains unbeaten at home but will face a tough challenge against the team directly ahead of them in the USL League One standings. Fans unable to attend in person can stream the match live on ESPN+.

Knoxville has played well this season, winning three of its last five league matches - currently sitting in fifth place with 23 points, despite playing the fewest amount of games in the league.

Knoxville lost its last match, a USL Jägermeister Cup game on July 26 in Chattanooga, and was eliminated in the group stage. Charlotte won its final Cup match but was also knocked out of the competition.

The Independence currently rank fourth in League One but are struggling in recent play, going winless in their last four matches. Still, Charlotte poses a significant threat, scoring the second- most goals in the league and tied for third in clean sheets, making them a top offensive and defensive team.

One Knoxville is known for their defense, though, and was able to slow down AV Alta's top offense in a 3-1 victory on July 16th.

This game will come down to how One Knoxville's offense performs. In their early season matchup against Charlotte, they lost 3-1 while dominating possession and having 12 corners.

Wednesday's game is huge for One Knox. Not only are they seeking revenge for their early- season loss, but playing the team directly ahead of them in the standings. A win could propel Knoxville up to fourth place, and it would also give the team momentum heading into Vols Night later in the week on Saturday, August 2 at Covenant Health Park.







