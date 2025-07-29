United Soccer League Awards League One Franchise to USL Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. - The United Soccer League (USL) today announced it has awarded a franchise to USL Eugene. The club will launch a professional men's team in USL League One beginning in the 2026 season, with a professional women's team planned to follow.

"As we continue our expansion in the Western U.S., Eugene is an excellent addition to our USL ecosystem," USL League One President Lee O'Neill said. "With a new stadium that holds strong community significance and an accomplished ownership group leading the way, USL Eugene is set up for success in our growing League One."

USL Eugene anticipates playing at the new stadium at Civic Park, on the site of the iconic Civic Stadium, which was built in 1938 and destroyed by fire in 2015. Recently completed, the new stadium features a soccer-specific pitch, seating for 3,500 and a vibrant concourse with merchandise booths, entertainment, and food and beverage trucks.

"Eugene having a USL League One professional soccer team is outstanding news," Eugene Mayor Kaarin Knudson said. "This means world-class talent in every match, and it completely aligns with Eugene's international reputation in athletics. It's huge for fans and youth soccer development, and great for our economy. This is an exciting investment in Eugene's future, and I'm thrilled for our players and fans."

USL Eugene is led by an experienced ownership group with strong local and Pacific Northwest ties. Sat Dhinsa, chairman and majority owner, is a Vancouver, B.C.-based real estate developer, home builder, and investor who is a passionate advocate for youth soccer. Dave Galas, co-founder and president, is an award-winning and veteran soccer executive with more than 12 years in the USL ecosystem as founder and managing partner of Lane United FC, Eugene's pre-professional club. John Galas, co-founder, has 25 years of coaching experience, including as the current head coach of Lane United's USL League Two team. 

"Bringing a USL League One franchise to the southern Willamette Valley is a game-changer for our region," said Springfield Mayor Sean VanGordon. "Professional soccer here speaks volumes, not just about sport, but about community spirit, economic opportunity, and pathways for our young athletes. We're excited to welcome toplevel talent to our city and look forward to the energy and pride this team will bring to downtown Eugene and the entire region."

USL Eugene is committed to building a community-driven club and growing the game locally. The USL is the only soccer organization in the U.S. to offer a complete youth to professional pathway, and USL Eugene has the infrastructure in place to offer development opportunities to local players and field teams that reflect the area's talent. 

"Today marks the start of an exciting new era for Eugene and a significant next chapter for professional soccer in the Pacific Northwest," Dhinsa said.  "We can't wait to bring professional soccer to Eugene, provide new opportunities for young players to develop their talents,  and showcase our passion and the impact we can have in this community."

USL Eugene will launch the club brand later this summer and announce player signings in the following months. For the latest updates or more information, visit the club's website.

In conjunction with the franchise announcement, USL Eugene has launched season ticket deposits, allowing fans the opportunity to secure priority access to season tickets for the club's inaugural season. Supporters can reserve their spot by making their deposit.







