Jägermeister Cup Battle Continues in Indianapolis for the Triumph
July 29, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Greenville Triumph SC News Release
TAMPA, Fla. - The United Soccer League announced today that the USL Jägermeister Cup Quarterfinal match between Greenville Triumph SC and Indy Eleven will now be played at Michael A. Carroll Stadium in Indianapolis.
Greenville Triumph SC was originally drawn to host as the Group 6 winner against the Group 3 winner, Indy Eleven. The host change is due to Greenville's primary and secondary venues being unavailable.
The match will be played on Wednesday, August 20 at 7:00 p.m. ET at Michael A. Carroll Stadium with tickets now available.
United Soccer League One Stories from July 29, 2025
- Jägermeister Cup Battle Continues in Indianapolis for the Triumph - Greenville Triumph SC
- Cameron Named Coach of the Round, Tunbridge Earns Team of the Round After Jägermeister Cup Victory - South Georgia Tormenta FC
- Kasey Keller Joins Athletic Club Boise Ownership Group - Athletic Club Boise
- Knoxville Aims to Stay Unbeaten at Home vs. Charlotte Independence in the USL League One - One Knoxville SC
- United Soccer League Awards League One Franchise to USL Eugene - USL1
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greenville Triumph SC Stories
- Jägermeister Cup Battle Continues in Indianapolis for the Triumph
- Triumph Advances to Cup Knockout Round with 2-1 Win over Naples
- Triumph Bounce Back at Home
- Greenville Falls in First-Ever Clash with Portland
- Triumph Fall Short In Trialing Road Match Against Forward Madison