Jägermeister Cup Battle Continues in Indianapolis for the Triumph

July 29, 2025

TAMPA, Fla. - The United Soccer League announced today that the USL Jägermeister Cup Quarterfinal match between Greenville Triumph SC and Indy Eleven will now be played at Michael A. Carroll Stadium in Indianapolis.

Greenville Triumph SC was originally drawn to host as the Group 6 winner against the Group 3 winner, Indy Eleven. The host change is due to Greenville's primary and secondary venues being unavailable.

The match will be played on Wednesday, August 20 at 7:00 p.m. ET at Michael A. Carroll Stadium with tickets now available.







