Triumph Bounce Back at Home

July 20, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC News Release







Greenville, SC - Back on home turf after a tough midweek loss to Portland Hearts of Pine, the Greenville Triumph responded with a composed and confident 2-0 victory over the Richmond Kickers on Sunday night. The result snaps a three-match winless streak and gives Greenville a crucial boost in the League One standings.

The Triumph came out strong, generating three solid chances in the opening minutes. The pressure paid off in the 19th minute when Rodrigo Robles was fouled in the box, earning Greenville a penalty. Chapa Herrera stepped up and calmly slotted it home to put the hosts up 1-0. Despite an even share of possession at the break and slim margin, Greenville dominated the stat sheet with 14 shots to Richmond's three.

The home side nearly doubled the lead early in the second half, forcing back-to-back chances and a desperate goal-line clearance by Richmond's Griffin Garnett in the 59th minute. In the 72nd minute, the Triumph got their insurance goal. Conor Evans' corner kick came right back to him, and he whipped in a dangerous ball that Toby Sims buried for a 2-0 advantage. Chevone Marsh had a strong showing with multiple attacking runs and a close-range shot in the 76th minute. Ben Zakowski nearly added a third in stoppage time with a strike off the crossbar. The final whistle sealed a clean sheet and a full three points for Greenville, now sitting at 5-8-4. With their performance, the Triumph move into ninth in league standing, before they turn their focus to the USL Jägermeister Cup group finale on Friday, July 26 at Paladin Stadium. Don't miss this high-stakes match, get your tickets now!







United Soccer League One Stories from July 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.