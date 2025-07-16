Greenville Falls in First-Ever Clash with Portland

July 16, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC News Release







Portland, Maine (July 16, 2025)- In their first-ever meeting with USL League One newcomers Portland, Greenville Triumph SC couldn't find their footing on the road, falling 3-1 in a physical and fast-paced second half.

The opening 45 minutes were largely quiet, though Greenville nearly snatched the lead twice through Rodrigo Robles. Both chances fizzled out, and the match went into halftime scoreless.

The second half opened with a bang for the hosts. Portland broke through in the 55th minute with a scrappy finish from Masashi Wada after a scramble in the box. Just a minute later, Greenville found themselves reeling when Titus Washington doubled the lead, after a slow-rolling shot went between the legs of keeper Seth Torman.

Greenville cut the deficit in the 64th minute thanks to a spark off the bench from Chevone Marsh, who finished a diving shot on a clean assist from Tyler Polak. But the comeback effort unraveled in the 77th minute when a costly turnover in the defensive third led to Washington's second goal. The loss drops Greenville to 10th place in the standings with an overall record of 4-8-4, as they look to regroup heading into a home match versus Richmond on Sunday.







